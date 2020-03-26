10 Multivitamins to Keep Using Once Earth Starts Spinning Again

As it turns out, everyone’s current beauty obsession isn’t Botox or the newest celebrity brand collab. Instead, it’s the best multivitamin for women, a product that doesn’t sound the sexiest but is of the utmost importance. With a health crisis dominating headlines and a lot of us working from home, priorities have shifted a bit. Though experts have confirmed that wellness supplements and all-natural remedies aren’t a cure for certain illnesses, the upside is this—we’re making health a priority in our beauty routines that will hopefully continue once we’re collectively in a better place.

For this reason, it’s likely that a lot of us are taking a multivitamin for the first time ever. These daily gummies, pills or liquids combine most of the essential nutrients our bodies need to thrive. There’s no shortage of options to choose from, including formulations made for specific conditions (e.g. pregnancy) or age. Though these certainly aren’t an excuse to stop drinking water, eating healthy foods and getting daily exercise—please keep doing all of that—a daily multivitamin is an extra security for whatever our bad habits seem to keep us from getting.

If you want to keep this new habit going beyond next month, here are some of the top-rated multivitamin options to try now.

Smarty Pants Women’s Formula

A total of 17 essential nutrients including vitamin D3 (immune health), vitamin B12 (energy) and vitamin K (bone health) are included in this daily supplement.

Olly The Perfect Women’s Multivitamin

If you find swallowing pills to be a challenge, these berry-flavored gummies taste like candy but pack enough vitamin nutrients for a healthy heart and stronger bones.

Rae Wellness Women’s Multivitamin

Both affordable and made without a slew of harmful additives (sugar, artificial preservatives, GMOs, fillers), this multivitamin is boosted with Ayurvedic herbs and trace minerals.

Anser Women’s Multivitamin

Tia Mowry was inspired to create her own line of wellness supplements after seeing a lack of multivitamin products made without harmful, but all-too-common ingredients.

DL.MD Liquid Daily Multivitamin

One teaspoon (of essential vitamins and minerals) a day keeps a handful of health problems at bay. The standout benefit of a liquid formula is the absorption rate, which is twice as high as those from gummies and tablets.

Ritual Essential for Women

The “less is more” philosophy of Ritual’s multivitamin makes it a true standout. Unlike most brands that pack dozens of nutrients in their product, this one has just nine heavily-researched nutrients including folate and vitamin K2.

My Kind Organics Certified Organic Whole Food Multivitamin

All of the vitamins included in this vegan option are derived from organic whole foods.

Dosely for Her Multivitamin

This two-month supply of multivitamins is packaged like a traditional birth control supply to encourage consistent use.

VitaFusion Women’s Supercharged Multivitamin

This “supercharged” version of the brand’s top-selling multivitamin includes vitamins C and E to target the specific needs of women.

One a Day Women’s Complete Multivitamin

A classic multivitamin option with staying power thanks to affordable pricing and tablets free of gluten, dairy, artificial sweeteners and more.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.