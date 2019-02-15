The Products That’ll Spark Joy as You Marie Kondo Your Beauty Routine

Scroll To See More Images

With another spring season on the far horizon, perhaps you’re already re-evaluating your morning routine. Are you spending extra minutes on techniques that no longer serve you or taking unnecessary steps that leave your skin in the same condition it started? While we can’t vouch for every innovation under the sun, we do know that some of the best multipurpose beauty products could make life a whole lot easier.

We understand the importance of great beauty products—and trust us, we’d never take that away from you, but is applying 10+ skincare products in the morning (and night) really working in your favor? This year, it’s all about taking a tailored and more personalized approach to skin care. We’re going back to basics with something shorter and much simpler. First, analyze your needs, concentrating on products you really use instead of the ones that serve as decor on your vanity.

Then, dive into multitasking products that help de-clutter your bathroom and ultimately give you more bang for your buck. Here are our favorites. If you’re new to downsizing, here are the options that’ll spark joy as you channel Marie Kondo in the coming weeks.

Ouai Hair and Body Shine Mist

If you’re craving bigger-than-life shine, look no further than this head-to-toe shine mist. Thanks to diamond powder, this weightless finishing micromist gives you shiny hair and skin at once. Yeah, the glow up is super real.

$32 at Ouai

Drunk Elephant JuJu Bar

Need to take a few pounds off your luggage for your travels? Opt for this three-in-one bar that cleanses, subtly exfoliates and heals skin. It also refines skin texture, brightens skin clarity and if you give it enough time, it will minimize the look of pores.

$28 at Sephora

Diptyque Invigorating Body Balm

This nourishing moisturizing cream is not your mother’s body balm. It’s made of sesame oil and essential fatty acids that helps the skin restructure and renew itself. But best of all, it may also be lightly applied to the ends of your hair and your cuticles for extra moisture.

$68 at Nordstrom

Bliss Rose Gold Rescue Soothing Toner Mist for Sensitive Skin

Fun fact: If your skin is uber sensitive, most toners will dry out your skin. But this sweet-smelling toner mist relies on calming rose flower water and colloidal gold to give even the most sensitive skin types a refreshed, glowing complexion. Try it under makeup as a toner or over makeup for a mid-day pick-me-up.

$9.99 at Target

Lano All Over Everywhere Multi-Cream

Take everything you knew about multi-creams and forget it. This all-over option is set to replace five (yes, five!) of your favorite moisturizers. Use this moisturizer loaded with lanolin and milk as a day, night, hand, eye and body cream at once.

$16.95 at Ulta

Dove Body Wash Mousse

We’re hard pressed to find a moisturizer that’s gentler than Dove, and its new body wash mousse (which is the brand’s first-ever) is just as moisturizing as its predecessors. Its formulated with sulfate-free cleansers combined with NutriumMoisture technology, so it’s mild enough—and perfect for—shaving. Our favorite is the rose oil scent that fills your shower with notes of mandarin, lemon, apricot and musk.

$5.99 at Target

Kate Somerville UncompliKated SPF Soft Focus Makeup Setting Spray

Here’s the thing about sunscreen. Most of us forget to apply and reapply it throughout the day, so your protection from harmful UVA and UVB rays diminishes as the day progresses. But UncompliKated SPF allows you to spray and go, leaving your makeup set and your skin safe. The fine-misting aerosol spray also dries down quickly to instantly set makeup, reduce shine and provide a matte finish and soft-focus effect. Yup, skincare is officially uncomplicated.

$38.00 at Sephora

Herbivore Moon Fruit Superfruit Night Treatment

Papaya, lemon, orange and cranberry (no, we’re not talking about a fruit stand) are superfruits used to resurface and support cellular renewal, leaving your skin exfoliated, smooth and glowing. It also fights signs of aging while you sleep so you can wake up refreshed and looking much younger.

$58.00 at Sephora

Josie Maran Argan Moonstone Drops Priming and Highlighting Oil

We’ve never met a pearlized liquid highlighter we didn’t like. There’s just something about having radiant skin that brings life to your complexion. The cool thing about these iridescent drops is that you can mix it with your foundation for a perfectly dewy look, add a few drops to your lips for a glowing pout, or bring extra light to cheekbones with one single drop. And, in true Josie Maran fashion, it’s chock-full of argan-powered nutrients that nourish and treat the skin while you sit pretty.

$48.00 at Sephora

Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment

Despite its hefty $158 price tag, this liquid exfoliator has a large cult following, and we understand why. The lactic acid plumps the skin, in turn making fine lines basically disappear after a few uses. The serum-like formula is also enhanced with licorice for brightening and exfoliates to reveal smoother, glowing skin. The catch? It has a slightly sour scent, but for clearer, healthier skin, we’ll take it!

$158.00 at Sephora

Volition Beauty Helix AM/PM Eye Gel

When Volition Beauty’s founders had the genius idea of making a nighttime eye treatment that doubles as the perfect daytime makeup canvas, it changed the beauty game. Not only does the eye gel pair well with makeup, but it also leaves eyes brighter, smoother and de-puffed.

$52.00 at Sephora

Avene 3-in-1 Makeup Remover

Makeup removers are tricky. Some of us swear by them and are willing to spend loads of money, while others find them pointless. But this 3-1 makeup remover seems to strike middle ground. It offers more than just the benefit of makeup removal. It helps restore and protect damaged skin from environmental aggressors, too.

$12 at Avene USA

Glam Glow Supermud Activated Charcoal Treatment

There’s good reason why this treatment mask is the brand’s best-selling mud mask. Not only does it help loosen dead skin cells to exfoliate, but it clears your complexion and deeply removes toxins and dirt from pores too. Consider it an instant skin booster.

$59.00 at Sephora

Olay Total Effects Fragrance-Free Whip Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 25

We all know that using moisturizers with sunscreen shield your skin from the dangers of UVA rays, but it’s equally important for it to deliver other benefits. This one gets the job done. It offers seven benefits in 1—replenishes moisture, evens skin tone, enhances brightness, smoothes fine lines, minimizes the look of pores, restores firmness and visibly reduces dark spots. Yup, we’re obsessed.

$38.99 at Olay

Too Cool For School Egg Mellow Cream

If the idea of slathering egg extracts all over your face isn’t appealing (can’t say we blame you), one try of this cream will instantly change your mind. The firming moisturizer serves as a serum, priming moisturizer, eye cream, neck cream and sleeping mask in one. And, that’s nothing to egg-nore.

$36.00 at Sephora