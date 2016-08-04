10 Primers That Do Much More than Just Keep Your Makeup On

Even the makeup minimalist has to admit that primers have earned their keep as the first product to get put on her face any given morning. Once brushed off as just another snooze-worthy extra step in your routine (and wasn’t everything, at some point or another?), the not-so-lowly face primer now takes precedence as a must-have. Like, if you’re not applying primer before you do anything else to your face, what are you even doing?

As if providing the perfect base to make your makeup last for hours upon hours wasn’t enough as it is, plenty of primers have also been upgraded to include major skin-care benefits, sun protection, and even the ability to defend your complexion against the aging properties of the light that comes out of your phone screen. (No, really.) Here, 10 multifunctional primers that do so much more than just keep your foundation looking fresher for longer—you’ll never underestimate them again.