The Best Multifunctional Palettes That Contain Literally Everything You Need

It’s easy to feel tempted to invest in every new and alluring palette launch, thanks to new color schemes and luxe—often themed—packaging. However, just how practical is it to own multiple palettes that just contain only one category? This takes up much-needed space in your vanity area, and let’s face it: how often than not do we end up just using or two shades in a 20-pan palette? Fortunately, there are plenty of all-in-one makeup palettes that cover the gamut with almost everything you need, including setting powders, blushes, bronzers, contours and lip colors.

Not only are they a great way to streamline your makeup routine (and cut down on the clutter and expired products you’ve been holding on to), but they’re also amazing for traveling as well. These multi-purpose sets allow for quick and fool-proof application, whether you’re in front of your mirror at home or on the go. Plus, they also allow you to experiment with textures and shades and allow for a ton of versatility to help you achieve a wide range of different looks. Ahead, check out of multi-purpose palettes.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. SHANY Vintage Glamour Girl Makeup Kit

This multipurpose makeup includes four blushes, forty-eight richly pigmented eyeshadow hues, six universally-flattering lip creams, and five dual-sided brush applicators.

2. Profusion Cosmetics Pro Elevation Kit

This comprehensive set includes forty-one eyeshadows a wide range of colors and finishes, eight lips pans, two blushes, one highlighter, two bronzers, four gel eyeliners all in one durable kit.

3. BR Beauty Revolution Glamour Girl Makeup Kit

This all-in-one makeup collection includes forty-three super-blendable eyeshadows in a wide range of unique and everyday shades, nine blushes, and six lip glosses.