Beauty and the Real Girl: The Best Mousse for Curls

Going backstage and learning tips and tricks from the professionals may be an adventure, but sometimes, the best tricks come from real girls. In “Beauty and the Real Girl,” we learn the best beauty tips, tricks and secrets from girls just like us.

Any girl with curly hair knows that every day is an adventure. You never know what your hair will look like when you wake up, and it’s never the same two days in a row. After years and years of trying and testing out different hair products, when you find the product that just works every single time, you buy it again and again — in bulk. We spotted Johanna Brozinsky’s flawless curls, and after seeing her have good hair day after good hair day, we needed to know her secret weapon.

“I’ve tried a ton of products for my curly hair and this one is the best,” Johanna says. “It helps my curls keep their shape and keeps any frizz in control. It also doesn’t have that crunchy effect that a lot of gel/mousse products have on curly hair. I put it in my wet hair after I shower, about an hour before I go to sleep. When I wake up my hair is ready to go!”

Where to Buy: Tresemme Flawless Curls Mousse, $4.35, Drugstore.com