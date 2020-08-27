Mousse Cleansers That Are Perfect for Sensitive Skin

Do you want to feel like you’re cleansing your face with a cloud every morning (or night)? It’s also like whipped cream, if that reference is more appealing to you. Whatever metaphor you prefer, these cleansers are light, like the chocolate French dessert. Mousse cleansers are all the rage if you’ve got sensitive or stressed out skin. They come out of the bottle lightweight and airy. When you add water into the mix, they froth. You can build these cleansers up into a nice little lather to remove makeup, dirt, bacteria and oil from your skin. They’re hoping to calm your skin down and make it silky smooth. Your skin will feel fresh after cleansing and won’t feel oily hours later. The best mousse cleansers usually have a natural ingredient—more commonly rose oil, but there are also wild-cards, like turmeric.

All three of the mousse cleansers below boast the ability to kick breakouts to curb without stripping your skin of its natural oils. Some of the cleansers are creamier than others, which will give you a little hydration boost.

1. Eau Thermale Avene Cleansing Foam

When you squirt the mousse into your hands, it’ll feel like you’re holding a little cloud. This lightweight mousse smells slightly of rose. It’s strong enough to get rid of remnants of a full face of makeup and bacteria, but it won’t dry out your skin. You only need one pump of mousse to wash your face, so this bottle will last a long time.

2. Neutrogena Soothing Clear Mousse Facial Cleanser

If your face is inflamed or you constantly deal with breakouts, this is the cleanser for you. Oil-, paraben-, silicone- and sulfate-free, this cleanser has gentle, natural ingredients like turmeric and other antioxidants to get rid of bacteria, dirt and makeup without taking away your skin’s natural hydration barrier. This calming cleanser won’t stain either, which turmeric is typically famous for.

3. Crème Mousse Confort Comforting Cleanser

This gentle mousse cleanser is infused with rose extract, giving you a sweet-smelling face-washing experience. The pale pink cleanser can be worked into a nice lather, gentle unclogging your pores. It doesn’t dry out your skin, even though it does help with breakouts. It leaves your face feeling fresh, soft and clean. This cleanser could be used both morning and night.