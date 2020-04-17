13 Mother’s Day Beauty Gifts You Won’t Believe Came From Amazon

When it comes to special occasions like scouring the Internet for the best Mother’s Day gifts, Amazon pleasantly surprises me. I’m used to reserving the site for random book purchases, cheap but sturdy home decor and random, last-minute essentials I can’t make it to the store for, like packing tape and candles (yes, candles are definitely essential—don’t @ me!). However, the beauty options for moms and mom figures are actually the non-cheesy kinds of cute.

Plus, being that it is Amazon, pairing any of these gift sets with a membership will lock you in as Mom’s favorite kid for at least the rest of 2020. Before you add any of the below standout Mother’s Day gifts to your virtual cart, consider throwing a 12-month Prime membership, Unlimited Kindle membership and/or an Amazon Echo into the mix, too.

Cleverfy Shower Steamers

Baths aren’t everyone’s jam. These aromatherapy “steamers” are just as soothing in the shower.

Aprilis Bath Bombs Gift Set

But these essential oil-infused bath bombs can’t be left off the list. Beauty and function in one prettily-packaged gift set.

Noodle & Boo Starter Set

A body wash, shampoo and lotion for the mommy-to-be or new mom in need of fresh supplies.

La Chatelaine Hand Cream Trio

This brand is a former “Oprah’s Favorite Things” item for gifting moisture on a budget—something we could all use right now.

HAUS LABORATORIES by Lady Gaga: LE RIOT LIP GLOSS Set

Mama deserves her makeup too and Lady Gaga’s Amazon-exclusive brand is a convenient option.

TOFU Candles Set

Lavender, rosemary, freesia, and French vanilla-scented candles in beautiful floral tins.

Finishing Touch Flawless Contour Vibrating Facial Roller & Massager

This rose quartz roller takes facial massaging to the next level with a vibrating function and interchangeable roller and eye roller tops.

Misiki Foot Bath Massager

There’s more than meets the eye with this foot massager. It includes removable massage rollers, infrared lighting, temperature control (95-118 degrees), a foot stone and auto shutoff.

TONYMOLY Sheet Mask With Hand Cream Box Set

Sometimes Mama just needs a little self-care reminder, like this set of face masks and hand cream that target dullness.

FOREO Complete Beauty Essentials

This all-in-one kit includes the brand’s ISSA toothbrush, hybrid brush head, LUNA play, plus Day and Night Cleansers to elevate her nighttime routine.

Zoya Naked Manicure Hydrate and Heal Kit

With the salons closed, this gift set for a simple and clean manicure will keep her busy in the meantime.

R+Co Cosmic Dancer Kit

If she’s bored (or running out) of her current haircare staples, this supersized set includes many of R+Co’s best-selling products for every part of her routine.

NuFACE Advanced Facial Toning Kit

NuFACE tools are as good as it gets if we’re talking at-home anti-aging tools. This affordable option “contours, firms, and tones the face and neck.”

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.