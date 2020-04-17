StyleCaster
Share

13 Mother’s Day Beauty Gifts You Won’t Believe Came From Amazon

What's hot
StyleCaster

13 Mother’s Day Beauty Gifts You Won’t Believe Came From Amazon

by
13 Mother’s Day Beauty Gifts You Won’t Believe Came From Amazon
Photo: Cierra Miller/STYLECASTER.

When it comes to special occasions like scouring the Internet for the best Mother’s Day gifts, Amazon pleasantly surprises me. I’m used to reserving the site for random book purchases, cheap but sturdy home decor and random, last-minute essentials I can’t make it to the store for, like packing tape and candles (yes, candles are definitely essential—don’t @ me!). However, the beauty options for moms and mom figures are actually the non-cheesy kinds of cute.

Plus, being that it is Amazon, pairing any of these gift sets with a membership will lock you in as Mom’s favorite kid for at least the rest of 2020. Before you add any of the below standout Mother’s Day gifts to your virtual cart, consider throwing a 12-month Prime membership, Unlimited Kindle membership and/or an Amazon Echo into the mix, too.

 

Cleverfy Shower Steamers

Cleverfy.

Cleverfy Shower Steamers

Baths aren’t everyone’s jam. These aromatherapy “steamers” are just as soothing in the shower.

Cleverfy Shower Steamers $23.99
buy it
Aprilis Bath Bombs Gift Set

Aprilis.

Aprilis Bath Bombs Gift Set

But these essential oil-infused bath bombs can’t be left off the list. Beauty and function in one prettily-packaged gift set.

Aprilis Bath Bombs Gift Set $17.99
buy it
Noodle & Boo Starter Set

Noodle & Boo.

Noodle & Boo Starter Set

A body wash, shampoo and lotion for the mommy-to-be or new mom in need of fresh supplies.

Noodle & Boo Starter Set $38
buy it
La Chatelaine Hand Cream Trio

La Chatelaine.

La Chatelaine Hand Cream Trio

This brand is a former “Oprah’s Favorite Things” item for gifting moisture on a budget—something we could all use right now.

La Chatelaine Hand Cream Trio $27
buy it
HAUS LABORATORIES by Lady Gaga: LE RIOT LIP GLOSS Set

HAUS LABORATORIES.

HAUS LABORATORIES by Lady Gaga: LE RIOT LIP GLOSS Set

Mama deserves her makeup too and Lady Gaga’s Amazon-exclusive brand is a convenient option.

HAUS LABORATORIES by Lady Gaga: LE RIOT… $86
buy it

 

TOFU Candles Set

TOFU.

TOFU Candles Set

Lavender, rosemary, freesia, and French vanilla-scented candles in beautiful floral tins.

TOFU Candles Set $15.99
buy it
Finishing Touch Flawless Contour Vibrating Facial Roller Massager

Finishing Touch Flawless.

Finishing Touch Flawless Contour Vibrating Facial Roller & Massager

This rose quartz roller takes facial massaging to the next level with a vibrating function and interchangeable roller and eye roller tops.

Finishing Touch Flawless Contour… $18.99
buy it
Misiki Foot Bath Massager

Misiki.

Misiki Foot Bath Massager

There’s more than meets the eye with this foot massager. It includes removable massage rollers, infrared lighting, temperature control (95-118 degrees), a foot stone and auto shutoff.

Misiki Foot Bath Massager $72.99
buy it
TONYMOLY Sheet Mask With Hand Cream Box Set

TONYMOLY.

TONYMOLY Sheet Mask With Hand Cream Box Set

Sometimes Mama just needs a little self-care reminder, like this set of face masks and hand cream that target dullness.

TONYMOLY Sheet Mask With Hand Cream Box… $18
buy it
FOREO Complete Beauty Essentials

FOREO.

FOREO Complete Beauty Essentials

This all-in-one kit includes the brand’s ISSA toothbrush, hybrid brush head, LUNA play, plus Day and Night Cleansers to elevate her nighttime routine.

FOREO Complete Beauty Essentials $89.40
buy it
Zoya Naked Manicure Hydrate and Heal Kit

Zoya.

Zoya Naked Manicure Hydrate and Heal Kit

With the salons closed, this gift set for a simple and clean manicure will keep her busy in the meantime.

Zoya Naked Manicure Hydrate and Heal Kit $25
buy it
R+Co Cosmic Dancer Kit

R+Co.

R+Co Cosmic Dancer Kit

If she’s bored (or running out) of her current haircare staples, this supersized set includes many of R+Co’s best-selling products for every part of her routine.

R+Co Cosmic Dancer Kit $230
buy it
NuFACE Advanced Facial Toning Kit

NuFACE.

NuFACE Advanced Facial Toning Kit

NuFACE tools are as good as it gets if we’re talking at-home anti-aging tools. This affordable option “contours, firms, and tones the face and neck.”

NuFACE Advanced Facial Toning Kit $276.25
buy it

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

beauty newsletter banner

Tags:
share