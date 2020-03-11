Your Very Clean and Very Dry Hands Deserve These Moisturizing Hand Washes

Scroll To See More Images

With the coronavirus disease officially deemed a pandemic by the World Health Organization, now’s the time to up your hand washing game (at least 20 seconds people!). That’s why we rounded up the best moisturizing hand wash to help keep you healthy but also your hands from feeling like sandpaper. According to the CDC, one of the best ways to keep you and your family sick at any time of the year is to wash your hands regularly and use hand sanitizer when you can’t get to soap and water. This removes both germs and the natural oils on your hands so they might not be feeling so great right now.

That doesn’t mean you get to get to skip washing your hands. Instead, switch to one of these washes that contain hydrators such as Murumuru butter, honey, coconut milk and essential oils. They smell great, too. We’re talking yummy scents like mint and rose that will have you looking forward to washing your hands for the 100th time today.

The best part about these hand wash picks? They aren’t sold out—just yet. Pick up a bottle or two for each bathroom in your home to make sure you’re covered in case the shelves get any more empty. It’ll keep you from grabbing any old soap that will work to kill 99 percent of germs but won’t smell or feel so great. It’s most important that we all stay healthy but in the meantime, keep your hands feeling soft and comfortable, as well. Shop some of our favorite moisturizing hand washes, below.

Jergens Extra Moisturizing Hand Wash

With the classic cherry almond scent, this mild cleanser removes dirt and germs while being gentle on skin.

Softsoap Milk & Honey Liquid Hand Soap

This affordable soap contains milk protein and honey extracts.

Tom’s of Maine Prebiotic Hand Soap

This apple-scented soap helps support a healthy skin barrier with its microbiome-friendly pH.

Love Beauty & Planet Hand Wash Soap

This vegan wash contains Murumuru butter and notes of Bulgarian rose.

Bath & Body Works Eucalyptus Mint Creamy Luxe Hand Soap

Soap up with fresh mint, eucalyptus and clary sage.

Live Clean Coconut Milk Moisturizing Liquid Hand Soap

Coconut milk and apricot oil cleanses and hydrates skin.

Dove Beauty Cream Caring Hand Wash

Dove’s “1/4 moisturizers” keep hands from feeling chapped.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.