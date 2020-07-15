Hydrating Hand Masks to Revive Dry & Flaky Skin

Scroll To See More Images

Sure, at this point, the majority of us beauty connoisseurs (or even amateurs) are undoubtedly used to applying hydrating, detoxifying, blemish-nixing and complexion- brightening (and the lists goes on and on) masks to our faces, but hand masks aren’t exactly as commonplace when it comes to skin and body care products. While a solid anti-aging hand cream is a straight-up staple to keep your hands soft and supple (especially when you’re doing extra hand washing and using super-drying hand sanitizing gels), adding a nourishing mask to soothe, soften and hydrate dry and chapped hands give you major bonus points when it comes to your self-care routine.

Just like the wildly popular Korean beauty sheet masks that we all can’t seem to get enough of, creamy clay masks, and whipped hydrating creams, these hand masks are just like the ones you swear by for instant gratification when you’re looking for a skin-enhancing boost in a pinch. So yes, while it may seem like a flagrant and arguably unnecessary self-care item, these hydrating masks are exactly what the delicate skin on your hands has most likely been screaming for. We’ve rounded up our favorite ones to share with you so you can give them a test run for yourself.

1. Aveeno CICA Hand & Foot Mask

Infused with CICA (short for the french word Cicatrisation) along with probiotics, this nourishing hand and foot mask soothes and heals dry, chapped, and dehydrated skin in just under twenty minutes.

2. Elixir Premium Lab Moisturizing Gloves Hand Mask

This Korean hand mask instantly repairs and re-hydrates irritated and parched hands. It also contains a blend of line-softening, anti-aging ingredients including Vitamin E, rose flower, and collagen.

3. Blue Finger Moisturizing Hand Mask Gloves

These moisturizing hand gloves allow for the utmost in absorption and relief for dry and rough skin. It’s also great for hydrating cracked and dry fingernails and cuticles.