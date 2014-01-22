5 Moisturizers That Had a “Profound” Effect on Our Skin

While speaking to the Wall Street Journal about his new brand ambassadorship with Dior Homme, Robert Pattinson revealed, “I was a brush-your-teeth-and-have-a-shower kind of guy. I can’t tell if it’s because of my association with Dior or because I’m older, but I’ve started moisturizing. It’s been a quite profound change in my life.”

While the actor was most likely being sarcastic, I’m quite serious about my own relationship with moisturizer. See five of the formulas that have provided a “profound change” in my own life:

1. Josie Maran Pure Argan Milk Intensive Hydrating Treatment ($56, josiemarancosmetics.com)

I had my doubts about this product the first time I poured it into my hands. The milky white substance resembles that of, well, semen (Sorry, but it’s true!). Thankfully, the treatment feels a lot better than it looks. And while the formula is thin, it is super hydrating.

2. Caudalie Premier Cru La Créme Riche ($158, caudalie.com)

Caudalie’s Permier Cru line has been a game changer in my own life for a while now, but the brand recently released a souped-up version of their moisturizer. The richer formula is super thick and creamy, which is perfect for the harsh winter weather. Those with dry skin should especially consider investing in this powerhouse product. And since fragrance is what matters to me most when it comes to choosing a moisturizer, it’s worth noting the smell of this cream is amazing.

3. Clinique Superdefense Daily Defense Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 20 ($47, clinique.com)

This is another super thick moisturizer, but it’s wearable for those with combination skin like myself. It helps create a barrier between your skin and elements like UVA/UVB rays and contains antioxidants to help ward off signs of aging.

4. H2O Plus Face Oasis Hydrating Treatment ($36, h2oplus.com)

Since I tend to get shiny throughout the day, a makeup artist suggested I stick to oil-free moisturizers. I gave this H20 gel formula a try and was pleasantly surprised by the results. Not only does it hydrate, but it makes the skin matte, so I can leave the blotting papers at home.

5. Perricone MD Photo Plasma ($69, perriconemd.com)

This pink moisturizer has a mousse-like consistency that feels amazing on the skin. It’s oil-free but does an amazing job of keeping my skin hydrated. Best of all, it can double as a primer.

