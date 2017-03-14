Sunscreen 101: The Best Moisturizers with SPF

It can be tough to follow through on all 5 million steps of our morning beauty routine, but skimping out on sunscreen is just not an option—so finding the best moisturizers with SPF is a top priority.
Face makeup with sunscreen absolutely help to protect you, but considering you don’t evenly apply makeup everywhere from your forehead to your neck and chest, picking up an SPF-packed moisturizer is the key to real protection. Apply all over from your hairline, down to your neck, then to your chest (and don’t forget the tops of your ears!) for the barrier your skin needs against the sun. Plus, remember to re-apply every two hours when you’re spending the day outside so you’re always covered.
The next step? Finding the best moisturizer with sunscreen that’ll protect your delicate skin without irritating or making you break out. We’ve rounded up 12 of the best moisturizers with SPF, because while we may still be working on that whole “multitasking” concept, these products have got it down pat.
Originally published June 2014. Updated March 2017.
Boscia
If you've ever tried Boscia's eye treatment, you know their products mean business when it comes to making your skin look amazing. Pick up this oil-free moisturizer with SPF 15 to protect your skin while making it glow.
Boscia Oil-Free Hydration SPF 15, $36; at Sephora
Josie Maran was one of the first aboard the argan oil train, and the brand's found a new use for the multipurpose miracle oil: Sunscreen. Lightweight and chemical-free with high level protection, this one's best for those with normal to dry skin.
Josie Maran Argan Daily Moisturizer SPF 47, $32; at Sephora
Aveeno pumped up the protection from our longtime SPF 15 favorite, but kept the same silky feel, light, pleasant scent and sensitive skin appeal.
Aveeno Positively Radiant Daily Moisturizer SPF 30, $13.49; at Target
With a light cucumber scent and liquid consistency, COOLA's sunscreen absorbs quickly and avoids the dreaded "sunscreen" smell, which is nice at the beach, not so much at the office.
COOLA Classic SPF 30 Cucumber Moisturizer for Face, $32; at Birchbox
Gentle enough for sensitive skin and a step up from SPF 15,
Olay's SPF 30 option gives skin mid-level protection and a butter smooth
feel.
Olay Complete Defense Daily UV Moisturizer SPF 30, $12.99; at Walgreens
An update on their original moisturizer, this sunscreen combo
works to fight signs of aging with white tea and other natural
ingredients, without feeling greasy.
Origins A Perfect World™ SPF 25 Age-Defense Moisturizer with White Tea, $44; at Sephora
This deep moisturizing cream is great for combatting stubborn
dry skin, while the SPF level is perfect for when you only need light
protection.
Laura Mercier Mega Moisturizer with SPF 15, $53; at Sephora
With five key ingredients in one product, this face cream packs a well moisturized, mid-protection, suitable for sensitive skin, punch.
First Aid Beauty 5-in-1 Face Cream SPF 30, $40; at Sephora
Clinique's known for being a sensitive skin savior, and this
sunscreen/moisturizer hybrid upholds their good name with a smooth
texture and protection from "skin-damaging emotional stress, sun, and
pollution." We're not 100% sure that it can keep us from all stress, but
not having to worry about our skin definitely helps the cause.
Clinique Superdefense SPF 25 Age Defense Moisturizer Dry Combination, $48; at Sephora
A good standard moisturizer, this milky product is a no frills, high credibility option that gets the job done.
Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Moisturizer SPF 30, $31; at Kiehls
A mattifier, moisturizer and sunscreen all in one, it's everything you need for a hot summer day (with a matte cherry on top).
Murad Oil-Control Mattifier SPF 15, $40; at Sephora
Eve Lom's cleanser has been saving our skin for years, but their new daily protection rounds out their skin care offerings to include everything we ever needed.
Eve Lom Daily Protection + SPF 50, $90; at Anthropologie
