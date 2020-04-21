The Natural Hair Moisturizers Saving My Grow-Out Phase (and Sanity)

“Screenshot and share to save a life.” That’s how I spread the word about a beauty supply store miraculously open for deliveries and pick-ups in my neighborhood. With everything closed and nearly all of my friends pining for anything to help their hair, I felt obligated to take a picture of the storefront and blast it with the quickness. And immediately after, I stocked up on all the best moisturizer for natural hair in sight because my goodness—it feels like my hair has forgotten how to hold onto moisture.

Two months ago, I was on the fence about growing out my buzzcut. Then stay-at-home orders and Mother Nature decided for me. Being inside, like, all the time, has made it easy to be okay with the awkward length and uneven curl definition, but dryness and breakage are two things that make me cringe. With that being said, I needed all the shea butter and all the moisture-rich products.

As you can see, I immediately got shampoo and conditioner for replenishing moisture, some almond oil (my absolute fave!) to lock it all in and cute shower caps to keep the shea butter from dripping everywhere.

I also couldn’t resist stocking up on my wig essentials—lace tint spray, wig tape, and a mannequin head. Never have I spent $50 so quickly without any regrets. If you also have textured hair and have been dealing with excessive dryness, here are some of the best moisturizers out there; cleansers, conditioners, and masks included.

African Pride Moisture Miracle Honey, Chocolate & Coconut Oil Conditioner

This conditioner replenishes and locks in moisture with honey, a natural humectant, and cocoa powder, an ingredient you probably didn’t know promotes hair growth.

Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair! Strengthening Treatment Oil

Pair the brand’s top-selling Don’t Despair, Repair! mask with this new hair oil, rich in ceramides, and rose flower oil, a vitamin-rich emollient.

Cantu Flaxseed Smoothing Oil

Smooth flyaways, protect the hair from hot tool damage and nourish each strand with this multi-oil blend.

Carol’s Daughter Monoi Repairing Sulfate-Free Shampoo

For brittle, broken hair, this monoi oil-infused shampoo detangles and restores strength in just one wash.

Creme of Nature Pure Honey Hair Mask

A hair mask that targets moisture retention with honey, a natural humectant.

DevaCurl No-Poo Decadence Moisturizing Milk Cleanser

This sulfate- and lather-free cleanser gently cleanses curly hair using quinoa protein and chufa milk.

Hollywood Beauty Vitamin E Oil

Among this antioxidant’s many hair benefits are repairing damaged follicles and moisture.

Macadamia Professional Nourishing Repair Masque

A 100 percent vegan, oil-infused mask to pair with your shampoo and conditioner on wash day for intense moisture.

Not Your Mother’s Curl Talk 3-in-1 Conditioner

Use this lightweight formula as a conditioner, leave-in or co-wash to increase curl (and moisture) retention.

Mielle Organics Mint Almond Oil

Seal off your cleansing routine with this cooling hair oil that retains moisture and nourishes the scalp.

Ouidad Clean Sweep Moisturizing Dry Shampoo

A shampoo-conditioner hybrid that absorbs oil and odor without drying the scalp.

SheaMoisture 100% Extra Virgin Coconut Oil

A multi-beneficial oil for head-to-toe hydration.

SheaMoisture Raw Shea Butter Moisture Retention Shampoo

A shea butter, light lather shampoo for nourishing dry curls.

Sky Organics Shea Butter

Good, old fashioned shea butter you can use as a body moisturizer and hair nourisher.

TGIN Honey Miracle Hair Mask

Ward off shedding and strengthen your hair strands with this oil-infused honey formula.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.