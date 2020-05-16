Super Cool Mini Lipstick Sets to Treat Yourself With

Investing in mini lipsticks sets is always a good idea. Whether you’re a lipstick fiend or newbie, sets are a great way to experiment with different shades and brands. If you don’t like a color, it’s not a massive loss, where it could have been if you had bought a single shade of lipstick that you hated. You’ll find it on the bottom of your cosmetics drawer years later, only to try it one more time to make sure and still be disappointed. Mini lipstick sets are designed for a wide range of skin tones, because these carefully crafted sets are trying to appeal to as many people as possible. The sets are often populated with a brand’s fan favorites, so you know these shades have some seals of approval. Mini lipsticks also fit in your smallest purse and sometimes even your wallet. They’re better to bring on nights out or special occasions when you have a teeny, tiny purse.

If you want to channel Ariana Grande and buy a set for yourself and six friends, lipstick sets also make fun gifts. Imagine if you tried to guess your BFF’s fave lip color, only to guess wrong and get her a single shade that she doesn’t go with her skin’s gold undertones.

We’ve rounded up the best mini lipstick sets to gift to your friends or to gift to yourself. Or, why not both?

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. M.A.C. Shiny Pretty Things

Any lipstick enthusiast knows of M.A.C.’s superb lipsticks. The cosmetics giant rounded up its most popular shades in one epic pack of 10 mini-lipsticks for you to try. This pack is worth shelling out for, and it’s a great way to test all of M.A.C.’s lipsticks to find your shade. The shades include Diva, Chili, See Sheer, Velvet Teddy, Twig and Ruby Woo and range from light peach to deep red. The lipsticks go on smooth and are long-lasting.

2. Shiseido Matte Lipstick Expressive Mini Set

This brand designs lightweight, vibrant lipsticks that stay on your lips. Shiseido’s powder matte lipsticks look velvet-y and full of pigment. They add an airbrushed quality to your lips, because the powder matte is made up of a combination of oils and waxes. The shades included in this gift set are Disrobed, Rose Hip, Sling Back, Exotic Red and Dark Fantasy.

3. SUNSENT Mini Lipsticks Set

The pastel capsules contain varying shades of pink and red lipsticks. Adorable and a cute accessory in and of itself, SUNSENT’s lipsticks claim to be moisturizing. These shades are relatively similar and for people looking to expand their lipstick stash, but perhaps not ideal for people hoping to experiment with different shades.These classic colors will look good on a variety of skin tones.