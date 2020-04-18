These Milk Cleansers Are a Game-Changer For Sensitive Skin

There are plenty of ways to wash your face these days, whether you’re into cleansing oils, foaming face washes, or cream formulas. However, milk cleansers are the cool newcomer to the cleansing arena, touted for their non-drying and extra gentle formulas that are well-suited for those of us with sensitive and reactive skin.

Milk cleansers are made from an emulsion of water and fats, allowing you to cleanse your skin to get rid of impurities, excess sebum, and even makeup without leaving your skin feeling dry, irritated and uncomfortably tight. Basically, they’re able to wash our faces and rinse away dirt, grime, and other blemish-causing impurities, all without stripping our skin of its natural oils, which is paramount for those with chronically dry skin, eczema, and other skin conditions.

Many milky formulas also offer skin-soothing properties, leaving a refreshing, cooling effect on the skin post-application, which is great for those who suffer from redness and blotches of discoloration. Ready to try a milk cleanser for yourself? Scroll through below to check out our favorite formulas.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Garnier SkinActive Milk Face Wash with Rose Water

Infused with toning and soothing rose water, this claiming milk cleanser effectively removes makeup, excess oil and grime without stripping your skin entirely. It’s formulated with 96 percent natural ingredients and is free of parabens, dyes and other irritating chemicals.

2. Avalon Organics Intense Defense Cleansing Milk

Infused with anti-aging and skin-brightening Vitamin C, this gentle anti-aging milk cleanser gives you skin-enhancing benefits without causing irritation and flare-ups. This formula is certified organic, plant-based and made with natural botanicals and essential oils—not toxic chemicals.

3. Clarisonic Gentle Radiance Foaming Milk Cleanser

This milk cleanser contains a slew of soothing ingredients to keep skin balanced, hydrated and irritation-free, including Licorice Root Extract, Peppermint Leaf extract, and Gingko Bilbao Leaf. These ingredients help to brighten the complexion, fade the appearance of dark spots, and remove skin-congesting impurities without over-drying.