Real talk: Eight hours is a long time to expect your makeup to stay put. Around noon, foundation can start to settle into lines, your T-zone might look a smidge too slick, hair can either fall totally flat or frizz up—and we’re not sure which is worse. Don’t even talk to us about our highlight, which has transformed from a natural glow to a chalky, sort-of-sparkly situation that just looks cakey.

Luckily, you’re not alone in your plight against middle-of-the-day ugh-ness that inevitably creeps up by lunchtime. Ahead, 15 simple middle-of-the-day beauty fixes that’ll disguise the fact that you’ve probably been hunched over at your desk for hours. Which reminds us: Sit up straight.