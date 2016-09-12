Real talk: Eight hours is a long time to expect your makeup to stay put. Around noon, foundation can start to settle into lines, your T-zone might look a smidge too slick, hair can either fall totally flat or frizz up—and we’re not sure which is worse. Don’t even talk to us about our highlight, which has transformed from a natural glow to a chalky, sort-of-sparkly situation that just looks cakey.
Luckily, you’re not alone in your plight against middle-of-the-day ugh-ness that inevitably creeps up by lunchtime. Ahead, 15 simple middle-of-the-day beauty fixes that’ll disguise the fact that you’ve probably been hunched over at your desk for hours. Which reminds us: Sit up straight.
“I have ridiculously dry skin that I slather in rich moisturizers, which means by midday, my T-zone is inevitably a bit shiny. Whenever I look a bit too reflective, I’ll pat one of these sheets over my face and instantly look a bit more put-together. Plus, makeup won’t stick to an oily base, so if I want to add any extra concealer to perk me up, I need to blot, first.” –Chloe Metzger, beauty editor
Clean & Clear Oil Blotting Sheets, $5.99; at Ulta
“Whenever I look in the mirror and wonder exactly where all my makeup went in the last few hours (a.k.a. I feel like I just look pale and blah) my quickest fix is to dab some of this stain (in Forever Pink) on my lips and cheeks to instantly give me a healthy, natural glow.” –Hannah Hickok, lifestyle editor
Jane Iredale Just Kissed Lip and Cheek Stain, $25; at Jane Iredale
“My hair tends to fall super flat by noon, so I always have Sexy Hair’s Powder Play on me. I sprinkle it into my palm, flip my head over, and rub it right into the crown of my head; it offers just the right amount of grit and texture that I can’t replicate with any other product.” –Lauren Caruso, site director
Big Sexy Hair Powder Play, $16.95; at Ulta
"Reapplying lipstick on the go isn’t a strong suit of mine (I need a full-on bathroom mirror and at least three minutes to avoid looking Halloween-esque) so instead, I punch up my color with a few coats of gloss. These four glosses compliment nearly all of my lipsticks, and are shiny without being sticky, which is a big deal in the lip gloss realm.” –Leah Faye Cooper, editorial producer
Cargo Limited Edition Lip Gloss Quad, $20; at Cargo
"I 100% could not live without face mist—it’s equivalent to food and water for me. My go-to brand is usually Caudalie Beauty Elixir but since I mist aggressively all day/every day, I sometimes mix it up and use Avéne Thermal Spring Water for an afternoon pick-me-up." –Jessica Teves, editor-in-chief
Caudalie Beauty Elixir, $18; at Sephora
Avéne Thermal Spring Water, $9; at Birchbox
“This teeny 1-ounce dry shampoo is a lifesaver on those days when the subway/humidity/life in general wreaks havoc on my hair by midday. Much better than scraping your bangs off your face with sunglasses all day—trust.” –Hilary George-Parkin, fashion editor
amika Perk Up Dry Shampoo, $10; at Sephora
"You know how at the end of a long work day your face looks literally drained of life? I’ve yet to find a more effective way to instantly revive myself from that office pallor than these moisturizing lip crayons, which come in array of super-flattering, shockingly bright colors and apply like a dream.” –Cristina Velocci, managing editor
Laura Geller Love Me Dew Moisturizing Lip Crayon, $17; at Macy's
“Our editor-in-chief turned me onto face mists when we worked together years ago, and what once was a habit has turned into a full-blown obsession. I love Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist.” –Lauren Caruso, site director
Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist, $48; at Sephora
“My hair is extremely dry and needs moisture at all times, so I always keep an oil on my desk. This one is great—it’s moisturizing, adds shine smells amazing.” –Leah Faye Cooper, editorial producer
Ouidad Mongongo Oil, $38; at Ouidad
“This tiny bottle fits in my purse and works wonders on my hair when it’s got that limp 4pm look (and/or when my roots are betraying how long it’s been since I washed them). Bonus: It smells good.” –Hannah Hickok, lifestyle editor
Bumble and bumble Prêt-à-Powder, $27; at Sephora
“Big fan of this salt spray, which my lovely friend brought back for me from San Francisco and gave to me on my birthday this year. Sprayed on the roots, it instantly perks up limp hair and gives it extra oomph and volume midday. Bonus: It smells like roses!” –Bibi Deitz, News Editor
French Girl Sea Spray, $14; at Formulary55
I have travel-size versions of four or five of these, which I’ve tossed into every bag I carry. I like the tinted ones (Tulip in particular) for a bit of extra color after lunch without having to do a whole lip in the office bathroom.” –Hilary George-Parkin, fashion editor
Fresh Sugar Lip Treatment Sunscreen SPF 15, $24; at Barneys New York
“This stuff really is like water—except with way more staying power. When my concealer disappears by 3 p.m., I’ll dab this creamy, lightweight formula under my eyes and around my nose to cancel out redness and refresh my makeup. It’s kind of a miracle product.” –Chloe Metzger, beauty editor
Laneige Watery Cushion Concealer, $20; at Target
“These little black sheets are made from natural fibers and come in a cute portable box. I have a really oily t-zone and getting rid of my sweaty/greasy face situation is absolutely crucial. You don't even need a mirror to blot away shine, so it's an extra low-maintenance midday fix!” –Candace Napier, designer
Boscia Blotting Sheets, $10; at Sephora
“There’s no miracle hairspray for my hair—I've tried them all. Even hairstylists are perplexed by my hairs ability to fall flat and lose curl in record time. This hairspray is the only thing that can bring my hair back to life. It's not sticky at all and it really gives me volume at the root. If I spray throughout my ends I even get some of my morning curls back!” –Candace Napier, designer
Bumble and bumble Thickening Spray, $16; at Sephora
