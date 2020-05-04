Microdermabrasion Scrubs For Gentle Exfoliation

Microdermabrasion is typically an in-office treatment performed by dermatologists and estheticians to sand away dead skin, impurities, and peach fuzz to reveal a brighter, younger-looking layer of skin underneath. The process is usually performed with a special device, along with a mildly abrasive solution (usually granular)) to help exfoliate the skin without being overly invasive or requiring ample downtime to recover. Unfortunately, as with most professional beauty treatments and procedures, microdermabrasion can be costly.

The good news? Nowadays, it’s actually relatively easy to get the same results at home with the help of a solid microdermabrasion scrub. Along with exfoliating the skin to combating texture, softening the appearance of fine lines, and refining congested pores, these scrubs also help the skin care products that you apply afterward penetrate deeper and therefore work better. Some of the best formulas also contain additional skin-enhancing and anti-aging ingredients, including chemical exfoliants (glycolic, lactic, etc.) as well as ceramides, peptides, and antioxidants.

If you have sensitive skin, you’ll also want to opt for a formula with ultra-fine crystals and beads to avoid irritation and redness, but most skin types can handle microdermabrasion scrubs with the right formula. Below, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite products for a gentle yet effective at-home microdermabrasion.

1. Era Organics Microdermabrasion Facial Scrub & Face Exfoliator

Formulated with dry and sensitive skin types in mind, this microdermabrasion scrub and exfoliator transforms a lackluster complexion with just one use. Unlike other scrubs, this formula is extra gentle and effectively removes dirt, grime, and dead skin from the pores without damaging or tearing the skin in the process. This scrub is also infused with healing ingredients to counteract any irritation, including Manuka honey and walnut.

2. Neutrogena Microdermabrasion Starter Kit

Neutrogena’s complete microdermabrasion kit contains everything you need for DIY microdermabrasion treatments: the microdermabrasion tool and twelve rejuvenation single-use puffs. This facial system is designed to give you noticeably improved skin tone with just one use and will lift, firm, and soften fine lines and crow’s feet with long-term use.

3. NeedCrystals Microdermabrasion Crystals

Looking for a scrub that will give your pores a major deep clean without leaving your skin feeling dry and tight? This blackhead-busting scrub gently exfoliates and relieves congested pores without being overly abrasive. This formula also helps boost blood circulation in the face, leaving you with a fresh glow and rosy-toned hue.