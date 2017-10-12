StyleCaster
13 Metallic Makeup Finds for Your Fall Beauty Arsenal

13 Metallic Makeup Finds for Your Fall Beauty Arsenal

13 Metallic Makeup Finds for Your Fall Beauty Arsenal
Photo: Getty Images

Metallic makeup is making a seasonal comeback and we’re definitely taking advantage. Shimmery palettes are an easy way to channel your inner rockstar and quickly upgrade an otherwise snoozy makeup look.

And if the latest trends are any indication, we guarantee your makeup bag is overloaded with the latest and greatest matte products—so it’s time to take a break from the basic and add a little shine to your life. 

Ahead, check out 13 of the best-selling metallic makeup products and you’ll be on your way to heavy metal glamour in no time.

1 of 13
STYLECASTER | Metallic Makeup Products | Urban Decay After Dark Palette
Urban Decay Afterdark Eyeshadow Palette

Urban Decay Afterdark Eyeshadow Palette, available on Amazon

Photo: Urban Decay
STYLECASTER | Metallic Makeup Products | Fenty Beauty Killawatt Highlighter
Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter

Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter in Trophy Wife, $34; at Sephora

Photo: Fenty Beauty
STYLECASTER | Metallic Makeup Products | Nyx Liquid Suede Metallic Lipstick
NYX Liquid Suede Metallic Matte Lipstick

NYX Liquid Suede Metallic Matte Lipstick in Biker Babe, available on Amazon

Photo: NYX
STYLECASTER | Metallic Makeup Products | STYLECASTER | Metallic Makeup | e.l.f. Liquid Eyeshadow
e.l.f. Aqua Beauty Molten Liquid Eyeshadow

e.l.f. Aqua Beauty Molten Liquid Eyeshadow in Rose Gold, $4.00; at e.l.f

Photo: e.l.f. Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | Metallic Makeup Products | NARS Eye Shadow
Nars Hardwired Eyeshadow

Nars Hardwired Eyeshadow in Earthshine, $26; at Sephora

Photo: NARS
STYLECASTER | Metallic Makeup Products | Urban Decay Eyeliner
Urban Decay Heavy Metal Glitter Eyeliner

Urban Decay Heavy Metal Glitter Eyeliner in Glamrock, available on Amazon

Photo: Urban Decay
STYLECASTER | Metallic Makeup Products | Marc Jacobs Gatsby Polish
Marc Jacobs Enamored Hi-Shine Nail Lacquer

Marc Jacobs Enamored Hi-Shine Nail Lacquer in Gatsby, $18; at Marc Jacobs Beauty

Photo: Marc Jacobs Beauty
STYLECASTER | Metallic Makeup Products | Anastasia Beverly Hills Luster Liner
Anastasia Beverly Hills Metallic Luster Liner

Anastasia Beverly Hills Metallic Luster Liner, available on Amazon

Photo: Anastasia Beverly Hills
STYLECASTER | Metallic Makeup Products | Huda Beauty Lip Strobe
Huda Beauty Lip Strobe

Huda Beauty Lip Strobe in Shameless, $18; at Huda Beauty

Photo: Huda Beauty
STYLECASTER | Metallic Makeup Products | Pat McGrath Labs Sublime Palette
Pat McGrath Labs Mothership I Eyeshadow Palette

Pat McGrath Labs Mothership I Eyeshadow Palette in Subliminal, $125; at Sephora

Photo: Pat McGrath Labs
STYLECASTER | Metallic Makeup Products | Stellar Metallic Lipstick
Stellar Metallic Moon Lipstick

Stellar Metallic Moon Lipstick in Disco Moon 03, $22; at Sephora

Photo: Stellar Lipstick
STYLECASTER | Metallic Makeup Products | Stila Glitter & Glow Shadow
Stila Magnificent Metals Glitter & Glow Shadow

Stila Magnificent Metals Glitter & Glow Shadow in Into the Blue, available on Amazon

Photo: Stila Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | Metallic Makeup Products | Victoria Beckham Estee Lauder Eye Foil
Victoria Beckham x Estée Lauder Eye Foil

Victoria Beckham x Estée Lauder Eye Foil in Burnt Anise, $40; at Bloomingdale's

Photo: Estee Lauder

