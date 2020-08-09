Metallic Liquid Eyeliners That’ll Last All Night Long

When you’re going out for a night out on the town, you need a cat-walk-worthy eyeliner. If you’re going to document every moment of your adventure via Instagram Stories, you might as well go all out, right? A great way to show off your makeup skills and create a jaw-dropping look is with some careful swipes of a metallic liner. Instead of opting for a pencil or crayon, fully commit with one of the best metallic liquid eyeliners. You’ll get super precise lines and add a sparkly pop of color. You’ll inspire awe and envy on your feed.

We rounded up some amazing picks for you. These liquid eyeliners are easy to apply and go on smoothly. Very few retouches required. Unlike their boring pencil and crayon cousins, the liquid liner will stay put. It could be 2 a.m. and your liner will still be intact.

Although we love a good molten gold or sleek silver, these eyeliners come in every color of the rainbow, from red to teal. There are two eyeliner sets, which you can use to experiment with colors, and a single eyeliner. We suggest getting the single shade if you know exactly which shade you’re looking for.

1. Glitter Liquid Eyeliner

Get that show-stopping metallic look with this comprehensive eyeliner set. You get 10 shades of liquid eyeliner, ranging from silver to dark pink. These highly pigmented and holographic shades will add a pop of color and stay on all night long. The eyeliner slides on evenly with its application brush. The seller recommends painting on a black eyeliner base before applying the glitter eyeliner.

2. Ownest 10 Colors Liquid Glitter Eyeliner

Add a pinch of glitter with this set of eyeliners. This water-resistant eyeliner comes in 10 different colors, including silver, bright gold and a darker gold. There’s also blue, green, red and other bright shades. The seller suggests allowing this eyeliner to dry for 2-3 minutes before adding more makeup. This multi-purpose pick isn’t just liquid eyeliner. It can also be used eyeshadow and potentially nail polish.

3. Maybelline Precise Ink Metallic Liquid Liner

Wear this eyeliner from dawn to the next day. It promises to last 24 hours and hold up in spite of any water or smudges. The precise applicator ensures that you can get a thin, elegant line on your eyelids. You can choose from the highly pigmented Violet Nova, Black Comet, Cosmic Purple, Galactic Metal, Solar Gold, Stellar Sand and Teal Galaxy liners. These shades look great on every skin tone.