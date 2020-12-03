Holiday-Ready Metallic Eyeshadow To Rock This Season Even If It’s Just On Instagram

Even if the holidays look a little different this year, that doesn’t mean you can’t and shouldn’t dress up. There’s always Zoom, Instagram and TikTok to be on, after all. Feeling uninspired? Go for a red lip and shimmery eye or choose from some of the best metallic eyeshadows and a vampy lip. You really can’t go wrong, especially around the holidays when it’s always a good idea to turn up the shimmer factor.

Metallic eyeshadow can be a little controversial but done the right way, it’s always cool. There are so many options to choose from that you can really customize the look to fit your vibe. Silver and gold feel New Years Eye-ready, while metallic pinks and blues have an ’80s glam that feels fresh again. Brown is more subtle and laid-back, perfect for daytime.

We love metallic eyeshadow so much, we rounded up some of our favorites you can shop now and have by the time the holidays roll around.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Stila Magnificent Metals Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow

In 12 shimmering shades, Stila’s longwearing liquid shadow is basically a makeup bag staple.

Haus Laboratories By Lady Gaga: Glam Attack Liquid Eyeshadow

Though there are the classic metallic shades, we love that Haus Laboratories really thought outside the box with unique blues and greens.

E.L.F. Cosmetics Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow

These eight longwearing shimmer shades feel a lot more expensive than they are.

ColourPop Jelly Much Shadow in Just My Voice

This shade has a purple duochrome flip you can see from across the room.

Ilia Liquid Powder Chromatic Eye Tint

Those looking for a more “clean” eyeshadow will love the laid-back—but still eye-catching—shades from Ilia.

Victoria Beckham Beauty Lid Lustre

All you need is one swipe of these pearlescent pigments is all you need for maximum impact.

Makeup by Mario Master Metals Eyeshadow Palette

Not only are these formulas metallic on their own, but add-in the brand’s mixing medium and they transform into liquid foil.

Pat McGrath Labs Mega Mothership: Celestial Divinity Eyeshadow Palette

There are gorgeous matte shades in this 18-pan palette but the stars are the bold shimmers, glitters and duochromes.