Molten Metallic Eyeshadows That Are Total Show-Stoppers

If you want a super natural look, you don’t reach for metallic eyeshadows. But if you want to turn heads or post a smoldering selfie, you reach for your bronze, gold, brown and gray eyeshadow palettes. As a species, we are drawn, much like Magpies, to shiny and glittery objects. When you scroll down and see the shimmery palettes we’ve selected, it might be hard to resist. Your eyes just lap up those decadent colors. We associate metallics with wealth and glamour, so why wouldn’t you want to wear that on your lids? You can transform into a Hollywood-inspired glamazon or look like you’ve been through a futuristic post-apocalyptic battle—in a cool way—with an intense smokey eye while rocking all black. Wearing metallic shadows can also give you a bit of an edgy look.

When searching for the perfect metallic shadow, it should be long-lasting and all of the shades should be highly pigmented. High pigment means that the colors are more concentrated, so you have a stronger, more saturated eyeshadow. You won’t have to swipe on 10 layers for your eyeshadow to be noticeable. You should just need one, two or maybe three, depending on how intense you want your look to be, and be ready to go. We found the best metallic eyeshadows that are highly pigmented and come in a wide range of colors, from your signature gray to a metallic green. Check out our options below.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. BYS Metals Eyeshadow Palette Tin

This palette contains all of your metals, literally. BYS took metallics to a new level by including all of your basic metals and transforming them in eye makeup form. You can play with 12 different shades, including Platinum, Pewter, Rose Gold, Iron, Bronze, Copper, Rhodium, Palladium, Brass, Silver, Titanium and Steel. This eyeshadow from BYS claims to not fade or crease, giving you a bright and seamless eye look all day and night.

2. Mallofusa 5 Colors Eye Shadow Palette

These shimmery shades are oil-free and non-irritating, so you’ll get all of the glimmer and none of the itchiness. The baked metallic eyeshadow palette, featuring bronzes and golds, has pearlescent shades that go on light and smooth. These highly pigmented shades will give you that intense, show-stopping look that you want. The Mallofusa eyeshadow claims to last up to eight hours and won’t fade.

3. Profusion Cosmetics Metallics Eyeshadow Palette

All of the eyeshadows in this 24 shadow palette both shine and shimmer. From the rich brown Mic Drop to the shimmery green Geode, you’ll have a cornucopia of shades to play with in this cruelty-free palette. These shades are high-pigment and easily blend-able with your favorite matte shades. You can wear one of these shades solo, layer them on top of each other for the ultimate metallic look or combine them with other eyeshadows.