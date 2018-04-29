A Look Back at the Best-Ever Met Gala Beauty Looks

Each year, the Met Gala is to high-profile tastemakers what prom is to high-school seniors. Not only does it provide a legitimate excuse for getting dressed to the nines (according to theme, of course), the annual soiree also celebrates and raises money for the Met Costume Institute’s fashion exhibition. And for those of us who are relegated to watching it all unfold from our Instagram feeds, it’s when our inner “Fashion Police” come out to play.

In its 70+-year history, the gala has delivered an abundance of beauty inspiration that runs the gamut of classic to avant-garde. This year’s “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” theme promises to deliver more of the unexpected. Before it all unfolds on May 7, take a look back at some of our favorite hair and makeup moments.