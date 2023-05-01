The Best Met Gala Beauty Looks Feature Headbands, Sparkles & Big Hair

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s the first Monday in May and you know what that means: It’s Met Gala day! The highly anticipated event returns with the theme “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” Hosted by the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute and Vogue, the event promises to be a celebration of the designer’s fashion, culture and identity. As always, we’re bringing you the best Met Gala beauty looks from the biggest stars to inspire your next night out (even if it’s not a red carpet one).

As always, the Met Gala brings together the biggest names in fashion and entertainment. Celebrities, models, designers and industry insiders will walk the iconic carpet, showcasing their interpretations of the theme through bold and imaginative fashion choices. The guest list for the 2023 Met Gala is expected to be more exclusive than ever.

Of course, it’s not without its controversy. Although Karl Lagerfeld was an iconic designer, he’s also known for fatphobic (he called Adele “too fat” and Heidi Klum “too heavy,”) racist and misogynistic statements. Even the team behind the High Fashion Twitter Met Gala announced they were skipping this year. “As we approach the first Monday of May, the hf twitter met gala team would like to announce that we will not be celebrating this year’s met gala as our values don’t align with the selection of Karl Lagerfeld as the theme,” the team wrote on Twitter. “We hope to celebrate with our community again soon.”

You have to wonder if this is why some celebrities skipped the entire event this year. But enough A-listers did go so let’s at least drool over their beauty looks, shall we?

Kylie Jenner

Makeup artist Ariel Tejada gave Jenner ’90s supermodel glam with Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin, of course. This included Kylie Cosmetics Concealer, an unreleased product!

Paris Hilton

Makeup artist Steven Tabimba gave Hilton this cool-girl makeup with Danessa Myricks Beauty.

Kendall Jenner

Jen Atkin gave Jenner this sleek ponytail, while Mary Philips slayed her glam.

Kim Kardashian

Newlywed Chris Appleton gave Kardashian this wavy updo with Color Wow products and Dyson tools. Nail stylist Kim Truong used CND for her pearl-colored mani.

Serena Williams

Makeup artist Farzana Zaman gave the pregnant tennis star a glowing complexion with Beautyblender makeup. Manicurist Serynin Peng gave Williams a “modern tuxedo” manixure with Aprés Nail.

Kerry Washington

Washington looks gorgeous in Neutrogena skincare and makeup by artist Carola Gonzalez.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Hairstylist Bridget Brager gave Jonas a “classic and modern glam with a deep side part and hair pulled back with deconstructed Lelet NYC ribbons.” She used T3 tools to get the look. Makeup artist Sarah Tanno used ALLEVEN Colour Shield to give the actor an all-over healthy glow.

Viola Davis

The actor truly never misses, from the big hair to the shiny lips to the CND manicure.

Jenna Ortega

The Scream actor’s vintage-inspired bangs and cat-eye makeup goes perfectly with the theme of the night.

Lea Michele

The “Funny Girl” star sported a chic bob and bangs, plus serious lashes. Makeup artist Carolina Gonzalez gave her a glow with True Botanicals skincare, Armani Beauty makeup and Tweezerman tools. Pre-event, she prepped her skin with the CurrentBody Skin LED Face Mask and LED Eye Perfector.

Lizzo

Lizzo’s larger-than-life updo and baby bangs (now trending) are perfect juxtaposition. You can thank hairstylist Shelby Swain for the look. She used Lush Cosmetics Haircare.

Vanessa Hudgens

Hudgens rocked a slicked-back updo that kept all the focus on her major cat eyes.

Billie Eilish

Eilish’s middle part, finger waves and glossy barrettes harkened back to a bygone era.

Lily Collins

The actress kept it classic with a vampy lip, matte smoky eye and retro waves.

Marion Cotillard

It was only a matter of time before someone showed up with a pastel pink bowl cut, and Cotillard totally pulls it off.

Anitta

The singer’s copper-hued hair was adorned in a classic updo with long, face-framing tendrils.

Precious Lee

We’re loving how Lee matched her headband to her gloves. Plus, her vixen volume is perfection.

Kaitlyn Dever

We love a side part with a slightly-swooping texture and crimson lips.

Jessica Chastain

OK color us shocked, and also, should Chastain actually the bleach?!

Margot Robbie

She’s a Barbie girl, in a Barbie world.

Kristen Stewart

The actress rocks a side-parted swoop that belongs on the set of “Stranger Things,” and it’s the coolest hair of the night.

Daisy Edgar-Jones

The updo is the official hairstyle of the night, and we dig Edgar-Jones’ realistic texture.

Yara Shahidi

Bombshell waves all day paired with matte ’90s neutrals? We’re in love.

Kim Petras

The “Unholy” singer looks white hot and avant-garde in her winged liner and monochromatic makeup.

FKA Twigs

The singer’s sculptural hair is a work of art.

Doja Cat

No kitten, we hope she’s getting decent air circulation under there.

Emily Blunt

Blunt’s blonde bun, whisps and muted makeup appear effortlessly romantic.

Florence Pugh

A shaved head and headpiece that adds three feet? A risk well worth taking.

Amanda Seyfried

The Dropout star looks gorgeous with big barrel curls and a red lip.

Grace Elizabeth

The model stunned in a quirky wet hair look with pearls and pink stones.

Karlie Kloss

The model chose to keep her brunette hair pulled back (a look created by Irinel De Leon with Dyson tools and Living Proof products) so we can all get a look at her baby bump.

Maya Hawke

Makeup artist Mary Wiles used Le Rouge Français products for Hawke’s gorge soft glam, after prepping the skin with Tata Harper skincare.

Imaan Hammam

The model has never looked better with big, beautiful curls and smoky eyes.

Eva Chen

Instagram’s Director of Fashion Partnerships wore sparkly hair accessories — a big trend for the evening!

Gisele Bündchen

Hairstylist David Von Cannon used Sol de Janeiro hair and body products and Olivia Garden tools to get this pretty beachy look.

Dua Lipa

The singer’s long brown hair is simple but goes perfectly with the full gown. Her makeup is all Pat McGrath Labs by Dame Pat McGrath herself.

Penélope Cruz

Penélope Cruz has some top secret makeup on her face! She’s on of the first to wear Charlotte Tilbury’s new Lovegasm collection. Charlotte even did her makeup.

Chloe Fineman

The SNL member had a picture-perfect updo to host the big night.

Lala Anthony

Another headband! Tonight is all about Blair Waldorf style. Just ask stunner Lala Anthony.

Quinta Brunson

Makeup Jessica Smalls did Brunson’s pretty purple glam using Lilly Lashes. Hairstylist Alexander Armand used Maui Moisture products for the bold take on her signature updo.

Liu Wen

The model’s pulled-back hairstyle allows up to see that stunning dress.

Phoebe Bridgers

More headbands! We love to see the singer rocking her cool grey hair on the red carpet chic black headbands. Makeup artist Gianpaolo Ceciliato slayed her glam with KVD Beauty products.

Emily Ratajkowsk

It looks like Ratajkowsk got bangs — at least for the evening. Her makeup is all Pat McGrath Labs by artist Linda Hay.

Emma Chamberlain

Hairstylist Sami Knight gave Chamberlain long locks tucked into a pretty blue headband with Hairitage tools.

Rita Ora

The singer’s cascading waves make for gorge Met Gala entrance.

Olivia Wilde

Makeup Jo Baker prepped Wilde’s skin with 111SKIN products and then used her own Bakeup Beauty for the golden glam. Hairstylist Mara Roszak used her RŌZ hair products for the smooth shiny hair that’s much longer thanks to Bellami Clip In Hair Extensions.

Ariana DeBose

Makeup artist Andrea Tiller used luxury German skincare brand QMS Medicosmetics and Milk Makeup for DeBose’s dramatic glam, including two upcoming Milk products: RISE Waterproof Mascara + KUSH Brow Lamination Gel.

Ice Spice

The new It-girl is slaying that red hair in a long, sleek style.

Nicole Kidman

The superstar put a black bow in her long blonde hair, bringing the entire look together.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade

No doubt, Union’s hairstylist used her brand, Flawless by Gabrielle Union, to help her look so…flawless.

Michaela Coel

The actor’s cornrows and smoky eyes complement one of the best sheer dresses we’ve ever seen. Her makeup is all Pat McGrath Labs by artist Bernicia Boateng.

Margaret Zhang

There’s not much you have to do to a sleek blue bob to make it totally impactful.

Margaret Qualley

The actor’s vintage-inspired bob is perfect for her shorter LBD.

Maude Apatow

Apatow is also slaying a bob, styled by Peter Lux using OGX hair. Makeup artist Kale Teter prepped her skin with Danucera products and applied Armani Beauty makeup.

He Cong

We can’t look away from the sparkly black eye makeup on the supermodel.

Quannah Chasinghorse

With a feather in her hair and long wavy hair, Chasinghorse brings her own style to the red carpet — and it works every time. Paul Mitchell Artistic Director Paula Peralta styled her hair with Paul Mitchell products.

Anok Yai

A blunt bob with bangs and a glossy nude lip is also Yai needs with her cool mesh eye piece.

Naomi Campbell

A sleek center part is Campbell’s signature style and it never disappoints.