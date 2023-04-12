10 Men’s Deodorants That Don’t Smell Absolutely Awful

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

There are generally two main choices when it comes to deodorant: ones with aluminum and ones without. One isn’t necessarily better than the other. It all comes down to preference. (More on that later). This is true for deodorants marketed to any gender. But there’s something about deodorant marketed to men that have a strange smell…some men on the STYLECASTER team even described it as a gasoline-like scent. Shudder.

But folks who like to use men’s deodorants don’t have to worry. There are some on the market that smell great with botanical scents and fresh fragrances that evoke that feeling of just getting out of the shower. Most of these nicer options are marketed as gender-neutral. That’s not surprising. Deodorant really doesn’t need to have a gender attached to it.

But even some typical “men’s” options smell pretty great and nothing like you’ve been at an auto shop. (Is that what it’s called? IDK, I don’t drive.) Below, some of the best-smelling deodorants anyone would love.

Bevel.

Bevel Aluminum Free Deodorant

This aluminum-free deodorant

contains hydrating coconut oil and shea butter for soft skin, plus tapioca starch to keep you dry.

Malin + Goetz Eucalyptus, Bergamot, and Botanical Deodorant

One swipe of this natural deodorant

and you’ll be hooked. It contains eucalyptus extract and citronellyl to keep odor at bay, plus it’s aluminum and alcohol free for less skin irritation.

Degree Unlimited 96-Hour Antiperspirant & Deodorant Dry Spray

Degree’s new body spray is nothing like the ones you had in middle school. It’s a dry spray that keeps your underarms from feeling sticky and smells like you’re hanging out by the ocean.

Corpus Third Rose Natural Plant-Based Deodorant

There are a whopping seven scents of this aluminum-free deodorant

, including Third Rose with notes of rose, Italian mandarin, violet, and cedar root. The water-based, long-lasting formula contains naturally derived enzymes and plant extracts to eliminate body odor, but without any baking soda which can irritate sensitive skin.

Native Deodorant & Body Spray

This ozone-friendly deodorant and body spray comes in six scents, such as Sea Salt & Cedar and Cucumber & Mint. The light, fast-drying formula contains alcohol denatured (made from corn) to help keep you odor-free, and caprylic/capric triglyceride to keep your skin soft.

Nécessaire The Deodorant

This aluminum-free deodorant

is a fave of all genders for its spa-like eucalyptus scent and multi-acid and multi-mineral formula that kills odors.

Old Spice Fresh Collection Deodorant Deep Sea Ocean Elements

This isn’t your dad’s Old Spice. The aluminum-free deodorant smells like a blend of citrus, magnolia and chamomile.

Salt & Stone Leon Bridges Natural Deodorant

Grammy award-winning artist Leon Bridges collaborated with Salt & Stone on the Black Rose & Vetiver fragrance in this natural deodorant and body wash. Plus, seaweed extracts and hyaluronic acid moisturize the skin while probiotics help neutralize odor.

Dove Men+Care 72-Hour Stain Defense Antiperspirant & Deodorant Stick

You can still get a nice, calming scent (this one has orange flower, lavender and oakmoss notes) with aluminum deodorants. It promises 72-hour sweat and odor protection, plus under-hydration.

Schmidt’s Jasmine Tea Aluminum-Free Natural Deodorant Stick for Sensitive Skin

Choose from Jasmine Tea, Vanilla & Oat Milk and so many more scents of this natural deodorant. The sensitive skin-friendly formula contains ingredients like shea butter and coconut oil to hydrate skin.