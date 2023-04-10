The 5 Absolute Best Maybelline Mascaras, According to TikTok

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

So many mascaras go viral on TikTok, but there’s one brand that seems to constantly reign supreme on the platform. Not sure where to start? Don’t stress! We scrolled through numerous TikTok videos and gathered five of the best Maybelline mascaras in 2023.

You’re likely wondering “Why Maybelline?” Well, the household name is super affordable and easily shoppable at multiple retailers both in-person and online. It also formulates mascaras that transform eyelashes with the swipe and wriggle of a wand. Affordable, easy and effective? What more could you ask for?

Maybelline began in 1915, so the fact that its colorful tubes have stood the test of time and continue to resonate with shoppers is a true testament to the brand and the products.

But back to the top five. These picks are ones that repeatedly cropped up in our search. They weren’t mentioned in just one clip; they were praised by multiple content creators. If you’re an avid TikTok user, the top five probably won’t come as much of a surprise. The metallic light pink tubes with Sky High and Lash Sensational printed all over them are undoubtedly the most popular on the platform. There is truly no end to the try-on videos and positive reviews for these two formulas. And if you asked us which one takes the cake, it’s honestly a toss-up (and a sign that you should give both a go!).

Plus, there are three other tubes that TikTokers can’t stop talking about. Keep scrolling to discover which ones they are, watch how they’re applied and witness the incredible results. By the end of this roundup, we have no doubt you’ll be checking out with all five of the best Maybelline mascaras on TikTok. You and your lashes can thank us later.

Pro tip: Amazon offers its Subscribe & Save option on most of these mascaras. This feature delivers the product to you on a regular schedule of your choice, all while you save money.

Maybelline Lash Sensational Mascara

First up is the Maybelline Lash Sensational Mascara because it has over 81,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. So many shoppers gush over the wand’s curved design. Its semi-circle shape helps curl and lengthen lashes with ease. Not to mention, the washable black color makes lashes look defined rather than clumpy.

@evehulston touts this product as “the BEST mascara ever.” The formula is so amazing, it seriously looks like she’s wearing falsies.

Maybelline Sky High Mascara

StyleCaster’s beauty writer, Elizabeth Denton, can confirm that the Sky High Mascara is absolutely worth the hype it gets on TikTok. “Maybelline’s mascara comes in both washable and waterproof formulas and is infused with bamboo extract and fibers for long, full lashes that aren’t weighed down,” she previously wrote in her review of the beloved product. “The outcome is more lengthening than thickening, which works really well for me. The biggest test though was seeing how well the formula held up throughout the day. My main complaint with drugstore mascaras is how they tend to flake and fade and I have to reapply them. But not this one. It held up even when I forgot I was wearing makeup and rubbed my eyes,” she continued.

Just look at @lexxtii’s lashes after swiping on this mascara. You can see her develop the perfect amount of lift, volume and definition—minus any clumping or spider lashes.

Maybelline The Falsies Push Up Angel Mascara

If you’ve been trying to achieve full, flared, long lashes, but have had zero luck, then you haven’t tried The Falsies Push Up Angel Mascara. The brush elongates lashes to the side, while also lifting them up from the roots to the tips.

@katiehub.org is the queen of mascaras on TikTok and she puts this mascara above all of the other Maybelline ones. “Gets me compliments every single time,’ she says in the rankings video above.

Maybelline The Falsies Lash Lift Mascara

Get an instant lash lift effect with The Falsies Lash Lift Mascara from Maybelline. Fibers in the formula help achieve volume, length and lift so that you’re left with a lash extension-level look. Its double-curved brush gets right up into the roots of your lashes to lengthen and volumize each and every individual hair.

@nourrkhalill has a lot to say about this mascara. “This product is so slept-on, it’s a literal joke. It’s been a long ass time since a drugstore mascara really stood out to me, and I think I’m legitimately obsessed.” You shouldn’t need any more convincing, once you see the before and after in her TikTok try-on.

Maybelline Volum’ Express The Rocket Mascara

The most notable element of The Rocket Mascara is its brush, which has a hard inner core and soft bristles. The results? Eight times the volume, according to the brand. The formula gives you smooth, evenly-coated, clump-free lashes.

@therobelifeblog raves about how her lashes appear so volumized and simultaneously clump-free after three coats of the mascara (emphasis on “three coats”!!).