The Best Matte Top Coats to Tone Down Textured Nail Polish

We’re not sure if you’ve heard, but matte products are kind of big right now. And by “kind of big,” we mean “Starbucks ubiquitous,” which is just about as ubiquitous as something can get. So while we’ve already covered how to wear the trend for fall and replicate the most perfect matte lip, the next frontier can only be nails. Luckily, there are choices aplenty. Brands from the drugstore and Dolce & Gabbana alike are getting in on the action, probably because it’s an easy way to do the trend (and the possibilities are endless).

We’ve got one use especially in mind, though. While the decline of nail art’s been treated like the fall of the Roman Empire, we’re not quite ready to scatter its ashes completely. We spend most of the day at our desks and staring at our iPhones, and as attractive as the Apple keyboards are, there’s just something about nail art that spices up the view. Then again, we’re not about clinging to trends past their expiration date. Retro is one thing, but the recent past another entirely. The perfect balance? Updating and subverting nail art like the chunky glitter that was big last year with a matte top coat that throws everyone for a loop. Trendy with a twist, all in favor, say “aye.” Here, a rundown of the best matte top coats on the market.

