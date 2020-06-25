5 Tinted Moisturizers for When You Want a Flake-Free, Matte Finish

We tend to associate tinted moisturizer with a dewy, healthy-looking glow. We also assume that everyone wants that wet finish. Au contraire—not so much. For people with oily skin or people who simply don’t want their skin to look that hydrated, the best matte tinted moisturizer will do, as long as it’s the kind of matte finish that doesn’t produce flakes or look unnatural.

Come summer, the type of makeup you wear will ultimately be impacted by humid weather. Mascara could run, foundation may melt, and lipstick will undoubtedly need more than a few touchups. Setting spray will only take you so far, which is why tinted moisturizer is everyone’s favorite product to wear this time of year. It kills two birds with one stone by moisturizing your skin and providing coverage. Most options are also enriched with healthy, skin-loving ingredients, including SPF protection because sunscreen is a must.

However, when it comes to the best matte tinted moisturizers, only a select few are repeatedly name-dropped as actually effective formulas that look and feel good. Keep scrolling to see five of them.

Sephora Collection Matte Perfection Tinted Moisturizer

An affordable, fragrance- and cruelty-free option available in 16 shades with a natural-looking matte finish.

Paula’s Choice Resist Super Light Daily Wrinkle Defense SPF 30

A mineral-based skin tint that feeds the skin environmental defense ingredients and targets signs of aging, all under the guise of a second-skin-like tint.

Revision Skincare Intellishade Matte Tinted Moisturizer SPF 45

An anti-aging and pore minimizing skin perfector formulated with multiple peptides and UV protection to firm and brighten the skin.

Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 20 Oil-Free

A matte finish version of the brand’s cult-favorite tinted moisturizer, renowned for its antioxidant-rich and longwear formula.

Clinique Acne Solutions™ BB Cream SPF 40

A mattifying BB cream formulated with oil-absorbing silica and brightening mica to treat blemish-prone skin.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.