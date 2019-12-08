StyleCaster
Photo: Cierra Miller/STYLECASTER.

Okay, so maybe you don’t want your foundation drying down to a matte finish. I get itthat dewy glow is irresistible. At the same time, you also don’t want it to look greasy by lunchtime. This delicate balance requires the best matte primer. Think of it as a base coat for your face. You don’t necessarily see it, but it’s there holding down the products that do take center stage.

Generally speaking, most experts claim that primer is an optional step in the classic makeup routine. Sometimes, a solid skincare regimen alone creates the smooth, blemish-free canvas we want as the base of our look. However, anyone (including myself) who has to deal with super oily skin at one point or another, needs something between our face and makeup to ensure that it will actually stay in place. Otherwise, it’ll quickly slide down our necks and onto whatever white shirt we’re trying to keep stain-free. In that case, I recommend any of these formulas for your morning routine or for wearing alone when you want to de-slick your makeup-free complexion.

matte primer becca 14 Matte Primers That Promise to Hold Down Your Makeup, Minus the Shine

Becca Cosmetics.

Think of this one as liquid blotting paper. It can be used alone, before or after makeup to sop up excess facial oil and minimize the appearance of pores.

Becca Ever-Matte Primer $39
matte primer cover fx 14 Matte Primers That Promise to Hold Down Your Makeup, Minus the Shine

Cover Fx.

This gel formula is formulated with 1% salicylic acid to treat blemishes over time while also creating a well-balanced canvas for your makeup.

Cover Fx Mattifying Primer $38
matte primer dermablend 14 Matte Primers That Promise to Hold Down Your Makeup, Minus the Shine

Dermablend.

For those with sensitive skin, this dermatologist-approved, oil-free primer is made with just a few top-notch ingredients to absorb oil and extend the wear of your makeup.

Dermablend Matte Makeup Primer $33
matte primer dhc 14 Matte Primers That Promise to Hold Down Your Makeup, Minus the Shine

DHC.

This powder-gel formula is made with silica to absorb sweat and oil, as well as organic olive oil to deliver antioxidants to the skin for protection against polluted air, blemishes and more.

DHC Velvet Skin Coat $22.50
matte primer dr brandt 14 Matte Primers That Promise to Hold Down Your Makeup, Minus the Shine

Dr. Brandt.

This pricier option is enriched with a salicylic acid derivative for attacking blemishes and Red Clover Flower extract for handling the appearance of large pores.

Dr. Brandt Pores No More $45
matte primer erborian 14 Matte Primers That Promise to Hold Down Your Makeup, Minus the Shine

Erborian.

This K-beauty fave is enriched with nourishing white water lily so you can get a matte canvas without sacrificing hydration.

Erborian Mattifying Primer $42
matte primer fab 14 Matte Primers That Promise to Hold Down Your Makeup, Minus the Shine

First Aid Beauty.

This lotion is formulated with a trio of acids that control oil production and improve texture.

FAB Pores Be Gone Primer $28
matte primer fenty 14 Matte Primers That Promise to Hold Down Your Makeup, Minus the Shine

Fenty Beauty.

Pair the Pro Filt’r foundation with this primer for a non-chalky, matte complexion.

Fenty Instant Retouch Primer $32
matte primer flesh 14 Matte Primers That Promise to Hold Down Your Makeup, Minus the Shine

Flesh Beauty.

If you prefer a quicker application method, this easy-to-use stick contains silica microspheres that make it easier to evenly blend your makeup on top.

Flesh Shimmer Dimmer Stick $18
matte primer loreal 14 Matte Primers That Promise to Hold Down Your Makeup, Minus the Shine

L’Oreal Paris.

This drugstore favorite provides day-long oil control so you can wear a beat from dusk to dawn.

L'Oreal Matte Lock Primer $12.99
matte primer makeup revolution 14 Matte Primers That Promise to Hold Down Your Makeup, Minus the Shine

Makeup Revolution.

This black liquid turns sheer upon application and immediately gives the skin a smooth, matte finish.

Makeup Revolution Onyx Primer $12
matte primer milk makeup 14 Matte Primers That Promise to Hold Down Your Makeup, Minus the Shine

Milk Makeup.

This stick applicator gives the skin a matte finish with just a hint of shimmer so you can still get a shine-free and luminous result.

Milk Makeup Luminous Blur Stick $36
matte primer nyx 14 Matte Primers That Promise to Hold Down Your Makeup, Minus the Shine

NYX Professional Makeup.

All you need are a couple drops of this concentrated formula to matte the skin before applying your makeup.

NYX Total Control Drop Primer $17
matte primer smashbox 14 Matte Primers That Promise to Hold Down Your Makeup, Minus the Shine

Smashbox Cosmetics.

This gel-to-powder primer feels light as a cloud and quickly absorbs so you can maintain a time-efficient makeup routine.

Smashbox Oil Control Primer $39
