14 Matte Primers That Promise to Hold Down Your Makeup, Minus the Shine

Okay, so maybe you don’t want your foundation drying down to a matte finish. I get it—that dewy glow is irresistible. At the same time, you also don’t want it to look greasy by lunchtime. This delicate balance requires the best matte primer. Think of it as a base coat for your face. You don’t necessarily see it, but it’s there holding down the products that do take center stage.

Generally speaking, most experts claim that primer is an optional step in the classic makeup routine. Sometimes, a solid skincare regimen alone creates the smooth, blemish-free canvas we want as the base of our look. However, anyone (including myself) who has to deal with super oily skin at one point or another, needs something between our face and makeup to ensure that it will actually stay in place. Otherwise, it’ll quickly slide down our necks and onto whatever white shirt we’re trying to keep stain-free. In that case, I recommend any of these formulas for your morning routine or for wearing alone when you want to de-slick your makeup-free complexion.

Think of this one as liquid blotting paper. It can be used alone, before or after makeup to sop up excess facial oil and minimize the appearance of pores.

This gel formula is formulated with 1% salicylic acid to treat blemishes over time while also creating a well-balanced canvas for your makeup.

For those with sensitive skin, this dermatologist-approved, oil-free primer is made with just a few top-notch ingredients to absorb oil and extend the wear of your makeup.

This powder-gel formula is made with silica to absorb sweat and oil, as well as organic olive oil to deliver antioxidants to the skin for protection against polluted air, blemishes and more.

This pricier option is enriched with a salicylic acid derivative for attacking blemishes and Red Clover Flower extract for handling the appearance of large pores.

This K-beauty fave is enriched with nourishing white water lily so you can get a matte canvas without sacrificing hydration.

This lotion is formulated with a trio of acids that control oil production and improve texture.

Pair the Pro Filt’r foundation with this primer for a non-chalky, matte complexion.

If you prefer a quicker application method, this easy-to-use stick contains silica microspheres that make it easier to evenly blend your makeup on top.

This drugstore favorite provides day-long oil control so you can wear a beat from dusk to dawn.

This black liquid turns sheer upon application and immediately gives the skin a smooth, matte finish.

This stick applicator gives the skin a matte finish with just a hint of shimmer so you can still get a shine-free and luminous result.

All you need are a couple drops of this concentrated formula to matte the skin before applying your makeup.

This gel-to-powder primer feels light as a cloud and quickly absorbs so you can maintain a time-efficient makeup routine.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.