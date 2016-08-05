The 17 Best Matte Lipsticks That Won’t Dry Out Your Lips

It already takes some convincing for me to put anything other than a light balm on my lips between the months of May and September—never mind something that more or less promises to make my lips feel like they’re dying a slow, flaky death by dehydration. It’s not so much that I’m pro-shine; I’m just very, very anti-cracked lips. Or worse: attempting to reapply lipstick over cracked lips.

But the new iteration of matte lipsticks are at once highly pigmented and supremely moisturizing, so you don’t have to break out the lip exfoliant midday (been there, kid you not). Check out the 17 best matte lipsticks we’ll be wearing straight through September, ahead.