The 17 Best Matte Lipsticks That Won’t Dry Out Your Lips

It already takes some convincing for me to put anything other than a light balm on my lips between the months of May and September—never mind something that more or less promises to make my lips feel like they’re dying a slow, flaky death by dehydration. It’s not so much that I’m pro-shine; I’m just very, very anti-cracked lips. Or worse: attempting to reapply lipstick over cracked lips.
But the new iteration of matte lipsticks are at once highly pigmented and supremely moisturizing, so you don’t have to break out the lip exfoliant midday (been there, kid you not). Check out the 17 best matte lipsticks we’ll be wearing straight through September, ahead.
Smashbox Always On Matte Liquid Lipstick in Miss Conduct, $24; at Sephora
Maybelline Color Sensational Creamy Mattes Lipstick in All Fired Up, $7.49; at Maybelline
Kat Von D Everlasting Liquid Lipstick in Rich Lavender, $20; at Sephora
NYX Liquid Suede Cream Lipstick in Subversive Socialite, $6.99; at Ulta
Context Matte Lipstick in Round & Round, $20; at Context Skin
Sephora Collection Cream Lip Stain in Peach Tart, $14; at Sephora
MAKE Matte Lipstick in Scarlet, $25; at Birchbox
NARS Velvet Matte Lip Pencil, $26; at Sephora
L’Oreal Color Riche Moisture Matte in Ginger Spice, $8.95; at Drugstore.com
Too Faced Melted Matte Liquified Long Wear Lipstick in Cool Girl, $21; at Ulta
Gucci Matte Lipstick in Iconic Red, $40; at Gucci
Sonia Kashuk Velvety Matte Lip Crayon in Rosey Nude, $7.99; at Target
Anastasia Beverly Hills Liquid Lipstick in Catnip, $20; at Ulta
Tom Ford Matte Lipstick in Tulip, $53; at Tom Ford
Revlon Ultra HD Matte Lipcolor in Obsession, $7.99; at Target