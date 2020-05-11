These Comfortable Matte Foundations Won’t Leave Your Skin Parched

Matte foundations often get siloed into the “for oily skin only” category and the reputation of being heavy, cakey, flat, and ultra-drying. However, there are plenty of advanced formulas that offer a velvety-soft, filter-like complexion without the aforementioned “side effects,” that we’re used to. While matte foundations are definitely well suited for those with oily skin—or combination skin, with a tendency to get shiny in the T-zone area—but believe it or not, matte formulas have come a long, long way in recent years.

Of course, these foundations do often contain shine-reducing and pore-minimizing ingredients including silica and different types of clay, but with the right skincare and primer, any skin type will be able to get away with wearing them—and without your skin feeling painfully tight and as dry as the Sahara desert. Because matte foundation tends to be oil-free, they’re oftentimes a great option for those with enlarged pores (oil can often clog pores), regardless of your skin type. Scroll through below to check out our favorite comfortable matte (not flat) foundations for a smooth, airbrushed finish.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Maybelline Fit Me Matte + Poreless Liquid Foundation

This natural matte foundation is designed specifically for those with normal and oily skin. The lightweight formula glides over the skin seamlessly, reducing the look of pores and blurring imperfections without leaving behind a mask-like effect.

2. L'Oreal Paris Infallible Pro-Matte Liquid Longwear Foundation Makeup

This ultra-lightweight and breathable matte foundation conceals imperfections for a flawless complexion without looking cakey and heavy. This air-light formula allows you to easily achieve medium to full coverage, and you can apply it with a beauty sponge, brush, or your fingers.

3. Rimmel Stay Matte Foundation

This creamy matte foundation sets down to a powder finish without looking chalky or feeling extra heavy on the skin. The oil-absorbing formula controls shine all day long and delivers full coverage with just a couple of layers.