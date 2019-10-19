11 Matte Foundations Guaranteed to Handle Greasy Skin This Winter and Beyond

Scroll To See More Images

We tend to associate oily skin with summer because it sort-of resembles actual perspiration, which is a totally different thing. Hot weather equals slick skin, right? Right. However, anyone who has unpredictable combination skin (myself included) will confirm that the greasy, non-dewy problems of one season easily translate into another, making the best matte foundation a must-have whether you’re sweltering on the beach and navigating a snowstorm.

As someone who has recently gotten over her phobia of matte formulas, I have a newfound obsession with foundations that turn down the shine without caking up and leaving flakes at the tip of my nose. In addition to my current favorite, Charlotte Tilbury’s Airbrush Flawless Foundation, is a sizeable selection of coverage options that provide the same benefits, albeit some fluctuation in shade ranges (but what’s new?). Learn more about each of them below. Maybe your new go-to is just a few clicks away.

Giorgio Armani Power Fabric Longwear High Cover Foundation SPF 25

Formulated for oily and combination skin types, this luxe liquid formula is made with the brand’s exclusive Micro-fil Technology that help form the tiny fine pigments that blend into the skin, giving it a lightweight, natural-looking finish.

$64 at Sephora

Catrice Cosmetics HD Liquid Coverage Foundation

The brand’s best-selling product recently expanded to 23 shades, but still offers the same full coverage for up to 24 hours.

$10.99 at Ulta

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Foundation

Check out my recent review for a full breakdown of why this is one of the year’s best matte formulas.

$44 at Sephora

Cover Fx Power Play Foundation

This cult fave is formulated with rice hull powder to absorb excess oil and fermented algae extract to protect the skin against air pollutants.

$44 at Sephora

Dior Forever 24h* Wear High Perfection Skin-Caring Matte Foundation

This velvety-smooth high coverage product is suitable for all skin types and formulated with sun protection as well as pansy extract to keep your skin from excessive dryness.

$52 at Sephora

Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation

One of Fenty’s OG drops is this groundbreaking ultra-matte formula, available in a whopping 50 shades.

$35 at Sephora

Jane Iredale Beyond Matte Liquid Foundation

Consider this foundation with a semi-matte finish a skincare-makeup hybrid since it provides coverage and delivers essential, plant-based nutrients to the skin.

$50 at Jane Iredale

Kat Von D True Portrait Foundation

The exclusive Elastic Essence™ Effect in this vegan option ensures that your foundation will actually move with your face and not flake up by day’s end.

$36 at Sephora

Lancome Teint Idole Ultra Wear Foundation

This longtime fave is free of fragrance and available in 45 shades so the chances of finding a perfect match aren’t so obsolete.

$47 at Sephora

MAKE UP FOR EVER Matte Velvet Skin Full Coverage Foundation

This OG matte formula is made with a Flexi-Fit Complex technology that moves with the skin so you don’t have to worry about the makeup settling into fine lines or flaking.

$38 at Sephora

tarte Amazonian clay full coverage foundation

This SPF-infused, best-selling vegan formula is majority Amazonian clay, which provides comfortable, silky-smooth wear.

$39 at Sephora

