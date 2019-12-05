The Best Matte Foundations for Oily Skin, Because Formulas Aren’t Created Equal

Scroll To See More Images

The search for a signature (or something close to that) foundation is about as daunting and seemingly endless as the one for a signature scent. There are a handful of factors to consider, including price, shade options, formula type and the list goes on. If you have oily skin, the journey gets even trickier because not only do you want to track down the best matte foundation for oily skin; you want to actually like it too.

Normally, my oily skin advice involves face oil because I’m in the camp that believes you should trick your skin and fight oil with oil. It actually works with consistency if you’re game enough to try. However, I’m pretty much the opposite when it comes to makeup. Sure, it’s impossible to literally change the size of your pores, but I’m always down for makeup that gives off the illusion of blurred fine lines and poreless cheekbones.

In addition to my personal favorite Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Foundation, I’ve tried most of these matte foundations for oily skin and have reliable co-signs for others. If you’re prone to greasy skin and excess shine, consider one of my beauty editor-approved picks.

When you swirl this 5-mineral loose foundation with a makeup brush, it transforms into a silky cream consistency that blends effortlessly into the skin and leaves behind a smooth, matte finish.

If you prefer pressed powder, Cover Fx’s matte option is enriched with kaolin clay to better control oil and downplay shine.

This oldie but goodie is fragrance-free, lightweight and provides a natural-looking matte finish that doesn’t feel or look cakey, even when you build up to multiple layers.

The initial Fenty Beauty launch included this ultra-matte foundation, renowned for its shade range (of course) and buildable coverage.

Though this luxe option is suitable for all skin types, those with extra oily layers will appreciate the SPF-enriched, velvet-matte finish that promises to stay put for up to 16 hours.

Matte formulas shouldn’t sacrifice hydration. Case in point: Huda Beauty’s IG filter-friendly foundation totes a matte finish, but is also enriched with two of the most hydrating ingredients around: centella asiatica and argan oil.

I’ve always loved the liquid version of the best-selling drugstore formula, but the powder version provides the same amount of coverage minus the dewy finish.

Here’s a liquid formula that’s enriched with moisturizing hyaluronic acid, but still delivers a matte finish that can be built upon without caking up. There’s also built-in sun protection.

This oldie but goodie has won countless awards for its cult-favorite clay formula that softens the skin, but also sops up excess oil for longer wear.

This “Afropolitan” made major waves all 2019 with its edgy product names and effective formulas. The standalone foundation is a skincare-makeup hybrid that dries down to a comfortable matte finish infused with biomimicry pigments to give your pores that, well, poreless-like finish.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.