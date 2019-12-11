StyleCaster
Share

Matte Foundations That Dry Skin Types Will Want to Wear Again and Again

What's hot
StyleCaster

Matte Foundations That Dry Skin Types Will Want to Wear Again and Again

by
Matte Foundations That Dry Skin Types Will Want to Wear Again and Again
Photo: Cierra Miller/STYLECASTER.

Scroll To See More Images

For the most part, mattifying products of any kind are typically marketed toward those with oily skin. It makes sense; if you’re constantly dealing with excess shine or sweating faster than most, you probably want makeup that will cancel it all out. To that same point, we sometimes forget that the best matte foundation is wanted by dry skin types too. After all, the dewy finish isn’t everyone’s go-to. Once in awhile, we want the dewy feel without the dewy look.

Today, though we’re still advocating for wider and more nuanced shade ranges, there’s at least an adequate amount of options for skin that’s prone to flaking, redness and more. In addition to options for slick skin, these top-selling formulas are also well-reviewed picks for dry skin types who want coverage that isn’t too cakey or otherwise. Keep scrolling for a closer look at each one.

matte foundation dry skin maybelline Matte Foundations That Dry Skin Types Will Want to Wear Again and Again

Maybelline.

Though this isn’t marketed as a true blue “matte” foundation, I can personally attest to the finish that isn’t ultra-dewy, but not matte to the point of flaking and settling into fine lines either. It’s comfortable, radiant and buildable. What more can you ask for?

Maybelline Dream Radiant Foundation $12.99
buy it

 

matte foundation dry skin benefit Matte Foundations That Dry Skin Types Will Want to Wear Again and Again

Benefit Cosmetics.

This lightweight and buildable foundation is infused with a soft-focus blurring spheres that prevent it from settling into and emphasizing large pores and fine lines.

Benefit Hello Happy Foundation $30
buy it
matte foundation dry skin catrice Matte Foundations That Dry Skin Types Will Want to Wear Again and Again

Catrice Cosmetics.

An affordable, full-coverage option that comes with a dropper application so you can customize and build coverage to your liking.

Catrice HD Coverage Foundation $10.99
buy it
matte foundation dry skin charlotte tilbury Matte Foundations That Dry Skin Types Will Want to Wear Again and Again

Charlotte Tilbury.

A longstanding favorite among experts and everyday wearers alike, this SPF-infused foundation delivers a demi-matte finish that moves with your skin instead of hardening on top of it.

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Foundation $44
buy it
matte foundation dry skin covergirl Matte Foundations That Dry Skin Types Will Want to Wear Again and Again

CoverGirl.

The Flexi-Hold technology and mattifying powders in this best-selling drugstore foundation ensure a finish that isn’t cakey or overly dewy.

CoverGirl Matte Made Foundation $11.49
buy it
matte foundation dry skin marc jacobs Matte Foundations That Dry Skin Types Will Want to Wear Again and Again

Marc Jacobs.

Suitable for all skin types, this designer option is infused with Snow Mushroom, an all-natural ingredient that mimics the benefits of moisturizing hyaluronic acid.

Marc Jacobs Shameless Foundation $23
buy it

 

matte foundation dry skin mufe Matte Foundations That Dry Skin Types Will Want to Wear Again and Again

Make Up For Ever.

For a second-skin finish, grab this full coverage foundation that blends seamlessly into the skin and covers small and big blemishes.

MUFE Matte Velvet Foundation $38
buy it
matte foundation dry skin nyx Matte Foundations That Dry Skin Types Will Want to Wear Again and Again

NYX Professional Makeup.

With a dropper applicator that allows you to better control your coverage preference, this vegan formula gives a matte finish you’ll barely feel, but definitely see.

NYX Total Control Foundation $9.80
buy it
matte foundation dry skin shiseido Matte Foundations That Dry Skin Types Will Want to Wear Again and Again

Shiseido.

An award-winning, innovative foundation with a trademarked ActiveForce™ Technology that repels the effects of sweat, oil and other moisture that could disturb your makeup.

Shiseido Synchro Skin Foundation $47
buy it
matte foundation dry skin urban decay Matte Foundations That Dry Skin Types Will Want to Wear Again and Again

Urban Decay.

In addition to a second-skin matte finish, this foundation is also waterproof, further cementing its place as a must-try formula for any skin type, including dry.

Urban Decay Stay Naked Foundation $39
buy it

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale. 

Tags:
share