Matte Foundations That Dry Skin Types Will Want to Wear Again and Again

For the most part, mattifying products of any kind are typically marketed toward those with oily skin. It makes sense; if you’re constantly dealing with excess shine or sweating faster than most, you probably want makeup that will cancel it all out. To that same point, we sometimes forget that the best matte foundation is wanted by dry skin types too. After all, the dewy finish isn’t everyone’s go-to. Once in awhile, we want the dewy feel without the dewy look.

Today, though we’re still advocating for wider and more nuanced shade ranges, there’s at least an adequate amount of options for skin that’s prone to flaking, redness and more. In addition to options for slick skin, these top-selling formulas are also well-reviewed picks for dry skin types who want coverage that isn’t too cakey or otherwise. Keep scrolling for a closer look at each one.

Though this isn’t marketed as a true blue “matte” foundation, I can personally attest to the finish that isn’t ultra-dewy, but not matte to the point of flaking and settling into fine lines either. It’s comfortable, radiant and buildable. What more can you ask for?

This lightweight and buildable foundation is infused with a soft-focus blurring spheres that prevent it from settling into and emphasizing large pores and fine lines.

An affordable, full-coverage option that comes with a dropper application so you can customize and build coverage to your liking.

A longstanding favorite among experts and everyday wearers alike, this SPF-infused foundation delivers a demi-matte finish that moves with your skin instead of hardening on top of it.

The Flexi-Hold technology and mattifying powders in this best-selling drugstore foundation ensure a finish that isn’t cakey or overly dewy.

Suitable for all skin types, this designer option is infused with Snow Mushroom, an all-natural ingredient that mimics the benefits of moisturizing hyaluronic acid.

For a second-skin finish, grab this full coverage foundation that blends seamlessly into the skin and covers small and big blemishes.

With a dropper applicator that allows you to better control your coverage preference, this vegan formula gives a matte finish you’ll barely feel, but definitely see.

An award-winning, innovative foundation with a trademarked ActiveForce™ Technology that repels the effects of sweat, oil and other moisture that could disturb your makeup.

In addition to a second-skin matte finish, this foundation is also waterproof, further cementing its place as a must-try formula for any skin type, including dry.

