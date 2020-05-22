The Best Underlooked Matte Eyeshadows Missing From Your Kit

Scroll To See More Images

While we’re always game for a solid shimmer, glitter, or sheen, there’s simply nothing can take the place of matte eyeshadow formulas. Sure, mattes may feel like an everyday staple that isn’t exactly conducive to conjuring up your excitement to play, but frankly, you really can’t do any eyeshadow look without them. In fact, even if you do decide to forgo the sparkle for the evening (or day), mattes are also a bona fide look as well. Just like matte powders help you carve out of your cheekbones, define your nose, and chisel out your jawline, matte eyeshadows (especially in neutral hues) work the same transformative magic on your eyelids—whether you choose to do a no-make-makeup eye look or enhance a matte base with additional colors and textures.

Matte eyeshadows not only help to contour the eye—thereby making your peepers look larger and more awake—but they also function as a seamless transition shade and they also help enhance your natural eye color when applied to the crease. Basically, whether you’re addicted to the shine or prefer a more natural look, matte eyeshadows are one staple everyone who wears makeup should have in their arsenal—we swear. Ahead, we’ve outlined our favorite formulas to try out for yourself.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Milani Everyday Eyes Eyeshadow Collection

This minimalist, yet professional quality palette contains ultra-pigmented shadows to help you create eye looks that easily transition from day to night. The fallout-proof formula stays put all day, and the set includes an easy-to-use eyeshadow brush for extra precision.

2. Maybelline New York The City Mini Eyeshadow Palette Makeup

This mini matte eye palettes is chock full of versatile and essential neutral shades that you’ll need on hand for just about any look. Despite the long-wearing functionality, these shadows glide on smoothly, leaving a creamy effect that allows you to build and blend.

3. LORAC PRO Matte Eye Shadow Palette

Infused with skin-loving botanical ingredients, this comprehensive, neutral palette contains a versatile assortment of natural shades requires for any look, whether glam or natural. The soft and finely milled formula of each shade blends and builds like a dream, allowing you to customize your look each day.