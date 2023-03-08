These Are the Best Mascaras at Target According to TikTok—& They’re 20% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I am a mascara queeeeeen. And no I don’t have a formal title, but probably the number one question I get from besties and strangers alike is, “What mascara do you use?” I go hard for the mascaras that I love and so do the girlies on TikTok. It’s fun to watch people try out different formulas and watch their eyelashes transform right before your eyes, but the truth is, everyone’s eyelash length and direction (do they stick straight out or do they have a natural curl?) is different, so there will always be some trial and error with this type of thing. If you’re totally lost, check out my ultimate mascara guide here.

In the meantime, Target is making it easier to try and sample all the mascaras your heart desires because as of today until March 10, a huge assortment of mascaras are on sale for 20 percent off. Just make sure to pay attention to how to secure the deal because I don’t want you to miss out.

Basically, all you have to do to get the deal is virtually “clip” the Target circle rewards coupon. All I had to do was sign into my Target account and click “save offer” and it was automatically applied to my shopping cart. If you’re shopping in-store, you can still take advantage of the deal. If you need help getting started, we’ve rounded up the best mascaras that are available at Target according to TikTok so you can see some first-hand accounts of trying out the looks.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Target is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara

One of my favorite influencers @Roseandben loved that this formula wasn’t a wet mascara, and therefore didn’t weigh down her lashes. But @talelindblom got 2.1 million likes on her video of the mascara on her super-long lashes. Try this out for yourself. Right now it’s just $3.99

L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara

TikTok user @katiehub.org calls this L’Oreal mascara a Better Than Sex mascara dupe and we have to agree. I mean, it has a very similar brush and the formula makes your lashes touch the sky. And yup, it’s 20 percent off until March 10.

Maybelline Falsies Lash Lift Volumizing and Lengthening Mascara

Did you know mascaras aren’t just going viral on TikTok but how to apply them is going viral as well? TikTok user @carie.nieva showcases the trick of swiping horizontally, vertically, and then base layering for the perfect mascara look using this Maybelline Falsies.

COVERGIRL Lash Blast Clean Volume Mascara

This mascara is smudge-proof and clump-proof and promises to give you 10 times the volume. TikTok user @destineewrayy says, “I love this stuff.” If you’re into a vegan, clean formula, this one’s for you.

e.l.f. Big Mood Mega Volume & Lifting Waterproof Mascara

TikTok user @lifewithchuoru says this mascara totally changed the game for her normally straight AF lashes. This Big Mood mascara is available in a non-waterproof formula as well.