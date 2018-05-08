StyleCaster
Share

Have Sensitive Eyes? These 11 Mascaras Are for You

What's hot
StyleCaster

Have Sensitive Eyes? These 11 Mascaras Are for You

by
Best Mascara for Sensitive Eyes
12 Start slideshow
Photo: ImaxTree

Those with sensitive eyes, whether due to contacts, allergies, or chronically dry eyes, know the smallest fleck of makeup fallout can lead to major irritation. Sure, there are tons of mascara formulas that advertise added fibers, thicker formulas, and even wilder colors, but these probably aren’t the picks for someone who truly needs something that won’t leave their eyes watery and puffy.

MORE: The One and Only Mascara I Consistently Use for Full-Looking Lashes

“If you have sensitive eyes, look for mascaras that have fewer ingredients and are fragrance-free,” says celebrity makeup artist and author of Perfection: The Art of Looking Good Without Really Trying, Jenny Patinkin. “Fancy colors, fibers, and oversized applications are things that cause friction against the skin and can be very irritating.” If you’re in doubt and not sure if your formula fits the bill, start by looking for formulas with clean and natural ingredients.

MORE: 12 Clump-Free Mascaras That Won’t Let You Down

Whether you’re part of the sensitive set or just want to adopt a cleaner beauty routine, we’ve rounded up 11 mascara picks that won’t irritate your peepers.

A version of this article was originally published in March 2018.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 12
STYLECASTER | Best Mascaras for Sensitive Eyes | @stylecaster
Pin it!

11 Sensitive Eye-Friendly Mascaras That Won’t Cause Irritation | @stylecaster

STYLECASTER | Best Mascaras for Sensitive Eyes | Buxom Lash Mascara
Buxom Lash Mascara

Not only does this mascara give you bigger, fuller lashes, but it's also formulated without parabens and phthalates.

Available on Amazon

Photo: Buxom
STYLECASTER | Best Mascaras for Sensitive Eyes | 100% Pure Fruit Pigmented Ultra Lengthening Mascara in Black Tea
100% Pure Fruit Pigmented Ultra Lengthening Mascara in Black Tea

The brand name doesn't lie. You'll know every ingredient when reading the label on this fruit-pigmented mascara. Its clean formula, including natural pigments from black tea, berries, and cocoa, won't irritate sensitive eyes (or skin).

Available on Amazon

Photo: 100% Pure
STYLECASTER | Best Mascaras for Sensitive Eyes | Honest Beauty Truly Lush Mascara + Lash Primer
Honest Beauty Truly Lush Mascara + Lash Primer

Having sensitive eyes doesn't mean you have to compromise your flutter. This 2-in-1 primer and mascara from Jessica Alba's brand is free of extra additives like parabens, silicones, and synthetic fragrance.

Available on Amazon

Photo: Honest Beauty
STYLECASTER | Best Mascaras for Sensitive Eyes | Blinc Mascara
Blinc Mascara

"Tube mascaras are a great option for sensitive eyes. They form little tubes that shrink-wrap around your lashes to give them extra length and thickness, but they don't flake, give great wear time, and rinse away easily at the end of the day," says Jenny Patinkin, celebrity makeup artist.

$26 at Blinc

Photo: Blinc
STYLECASTER | Best Mascaras for Sensitive Eyes | Hush + Dotti Mascara
Hush + Dotti Mascara

This tiny bottle carries an organic and vegan formula that's water resistant and full of clean ingredients.

Available on Amazon

Photo: Hush + Dotti
STYLECASTER | Best Mascaras for Sensitive Eyes | Josie Maran Argan Black Oil Mascara
Josie Maran Argan Black Oil Mascara

This formula is infused with 100 percent pure argan oil that treats and strengthens lashes with every swipe, and black iron mineral pigments to really make lashes pop.

Available on Amazon

Photo: Josie Maran
STYLECASTER | Best Mascaras for Sensitive Eyes | RMS Beauty Mascara
RMS Beauty Mascara

If you like va-va-volume, this is the mascara for you. A blend of organic oils and plant waxes allow the formula to coat and stick to lashes without fallout.

Available on Amazon

Photo: RMS Beauty
STYLECASTER | Best Mascaras for Sensitive Eyes | Alima Pure Natural Definition Mascara
Alima Pure Natural Definition Mascara

Free of synthetic dyes, fragrance, and silicones, this ultra-nourishing formula is a great pick for those who prefer a more natural lash look without added clump.

Available on Amazon

Photo: Alima Pure
STYLECASTER | Best Mascaras for Sensitive Eyes | Pacifica Stellar Gaze Length & Strength Mascara
Pacifica Stellar Gaze Length & Strength Mascara

For all the coconut oil lovers, this mascara is infused with the coveted hydrator. It's made with a formula you can layer on as you please, and the brush is 100 percent vegan.

Available on Amazon

Photo: Pacifica
STYLECASTER | Best Mascaras for Sensitive Eyes | Physicians Formula Organic Wear 100% Natural Origin Jumbo Lash Mascara
Physicians Formula Organic Wear 100% Natural Origin Jumbo Lash Mascara

Rock dramatic lashes without the irritation of complicated formulas. Its 100 percent natural volumizing technology plumps and lengthens lashes with a hypoallergenic and ophthalmologist-approved formulation.

$4.99 at Physicians Formula

Photo: Physicians Formula
STYLECASTER | Best Mascaras for Sensitive Eyes | W3ll People Expressionist Mascara
W3ll People Expressionist Mascara

This gluten-free, toxin-free formula with "hyper pure" mineral pigments gives lashes bold color. We love its dual-action brush with thin bristles that coat full-length lashes and reach even the tiniest of lashes in your tight line.

$21.99 at W3ll People

Photo: W3ll People

Next slideshow starts in 10s

These Chic Silk Blouses Will Go with Every Single Thing in Your Closet

These Chic Silk Blouses Will Go with Every Single Thing in Your Closet
  • STYLECASTER | Best Mascaras for Sensitive Eyes | @stylecaster
  • STYLECASTER | Best Mascaras for Sensitive Eyes | Buxom Lash Mascara
  • STYLECASTER | Best Mascaras for Sensitive Eyes | 100% Pure Fruit Pigmented Ultra Lengthening Mascara in Black Tea
  • STYLECASTER | Best Mascaras for Sensitive Eyes | Honest Beauty Truly Lush Mascara + Lash Primer
  • STYLECASTER | Best Mascaras for Sensitive Eyes | Blinc Mascara
  • STYLECASTER | Best Mascaras for Sensitive Eyes | Hush + Dotti Mascara
  • STYLECASTER | Best Mascaras for Sensitive Eyes | Josie Maran Argan Black Oil Mascara
  • STYLECASTER | Best Mascaras for Sensitive Eyes | RMS Beauty Mascara
  • STYLECASTER | Best Mascaras for Sensitive Eyes | Alima Pure Natural Definition Mascara
  • STYLECASTER | Best Mascaras for Sensitive Eyes | Pacifica Stellar Gaze Length & Strength Mascara
  • STYLECASTER | Best Mascaras for Sensitive Eyes | Physicians Formula Organic Wear 100% Natural Origin Jumbo Lash Mascara
  • STYLECASTER | Best Mascaras for Sensitive Eyes | W3ll People Expressionist Mascara
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share