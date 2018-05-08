Have Sensitive Eyes? These 11 Mascaras Are for You

Those with sensitive eyes, whether due to contacts, allergies, or chronically dry eyes, know the smallest fleck of makeup fallout can lead to major irritation. Sure, there are tons of mascara formulas that advertise added fibers, thicker formulas, and even wilder colors, but these probably aren’t the picks for someone who truly needs something that won’t leave their eyes watery and puffy.
“If you have sensitive eyes, look for mascaras that have fewer ingredients and are fragrance-free,” says celebrity makeup artist and author of Perfection: The Art of Looking Good Without Really Trying, Jenny Patinkin. “Fancy colors, fibers, and oversized applications are things that cause friction against the skin and can be very irritating.” If you’re in doubt and not sure if your formula fits the bill, start by looking for formulas with clean and natural ingredients.
Whether you’re part of the sensitive set or just want to adopt a cleaner beauty routine, we’ve rounded up 11 mascara picks that won’t irritate your peepers.
Buxom Lash Mascara
Not only does this mascara give you bigger, fuller lashes, but it's also formulated without parabens and phthalates.
100% Pure Fruit Pigmented Ultra Lengthening Mascara in Black Tea
The brand name doesn't lie. You'll know every ingredient when reading the label on this fruit-pigmented mascara. Its clean formula, including natural pigments from black tea, berries, and cocoa, won't irritate sensitive eyes (or skin).
Honest Beauty Truly Lush Mascara + Lash Primer
Having sensitive eyes doesn't mean you have to compromise your flutter. This 2-in-1 primer and mascara from Jessica Alba's brand is free of extra additives like parabens, silicones, and synthetic fragrance.
Blinc Mascara
"Tube mascaras are a great option for sensitive eyes. They form little tubes that shrink-wrap around your lashes to give them extra length and thickness, but they don't flake, give great wear time, and rinse away easily at the end of the day," says Jenny Patinkin, celebrity makeup artist.
Hush + Dotti Mascara
This tiny bottle carries an organic and vegan formula that's water resistant and full of clean ingredients.
Josie Maran Argan Black Oil Mascara
This formula is infused with 100 percent pure argan oil that treats and strengthens lashes with every swipe, and black iron mineral pigments to really make lashes pop.
RMS Beauty Mascara
If you like va-va-volume, this is the mascara for you. A blend of organic oils and plant waxes allow the formula to coat and stick to lashes without fallout.
Alima Pure Natural Definition Mascara
Free of synthetic dyes, fragrance, and silicones, this ultra-nourishing formula is a great pick for those who prefer a more natural lash look without added clump.
Pacifica Stellar Gaze Length & Strength Mascara
For all the coconut oil lovers, this mascara is infused with the coveted hydrator. It's made with a formula you can layer on as you please, and the brush is 100 percent vegan.
Physicians Formula Organic Wear 100% Natural Origin Jumbo Lash Mascara
Rock dramatic lashes without the irritation of complicated formulas. Its 100 percent natural volumizing technology plumps and lengthens lashes with a hypoallergenic and ophthalmologist-approved formulation.
W3ll People Expressionist Mascara
This gluten-free, toxin-free formula with "hyper pure" mineral pigments gives lashes bold color. We love its dual-action brush with thin bristles that coat full-length lashes and reach even the tiniest of lashes in your tight line.
