The Best Mascaras to Try Right Now

A mascara is only as good as its wand, if you ask us. Luckily the latest crop of lash boosters is endowed with great brushes of all shapes and sizes, and there’s a fit for every fringe. We’ve rounded up the best mascara magic wands debuting now.

LORAC Cobra Mascara ($20, loraccosmetics.com)

The flat, curved cobra head on this mascara’s wand has three sides that let you adjust your coverage, and the formula is buildable without clumps.

Tarte Lights, Camera, Flashes Statement Mascara ($23, tartecosmetics.com)

This mascara’s brush has stiff bristles on one side and flexible ones on the other. Use the denser brush to deposit product and volumize lashes, and the more flexible bristles to comb through clumps and separate lashes.

CoverGirl Flamed Out Mascara ($6, covergirl.com)

The chubby brush in this tube fattens up lashes for major volume.

bareMinerals Lash Domination 10-in-1 Volumizing Mascara ($18, bareescentuals.com)

The ProTwist180 wand features 180-degree spiraled bristles (they remind us of a DNA helix!) to grab lashes from every angle while the smooth channels help load on product.

Avon Mega Effects Mascara ($10, shop.avon.com)

Not only is this paintbrush-shaped Wonderbrush wand adorable, its spiky bristles are set at curved angles which make coating every lash a breeze. Even our contributor makeup artist Carmindy swears by it.

Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara ($23, toofaced.com)

Va-va-voom! This new mascara’s hourglass-shaped brush is actually based on the voluptuous bust-waist-hip measurements of a certain iconic Hollywood blonde bombshell to boost lashes’ volume an amazing 1,944%.

Make Up For Ever Smoky Extravagant Mascara ($24, sephora.com)

The brand’s iconic Smoky Lash formula gets an upgrade with a Christmas-tree shaped wand. The fatter end plumps outer lashes, while the skinny tip makes coating corner and bottom lashes simple.

