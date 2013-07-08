8 Best Mascaras Approved by Makeup Artists

What’s at the top of every girl’s beauty wish list? Eyelashes that’ll give Kim Kardashian—and every other long-lashed celeb—a run for their money. Seriously: the bigger, bolder and blacker, the better—and that can often mean tons of mascara experimentation.
To save you some trouble, we consulted eight leading celebrity makeup artists who are no strangers to creating voluminous, eye-opening lashlines. Here, we round up the must try mascara recommendations from makeup artists and beauty experts with clientele lists that include Miley Cyrus, Jessica Chastain and more. Consider this your lush lash cheat sheet, ladies. We’re convinced you’ll find a mascara that’ll work for you!
The best mascaras approved by makeup artists right this way!
New York-based makeup artist Marni Burton loves Avon Mega Effects Mascara. Don't let its non-traditional packaging scare you away; this brand new mascara is specifically designed to fit the natural shape of your lashes—making it easy to coat each and every lash. "It can be bent in 13 different ways," says Burton. "You basically paint your lashes on!"
Avon Mega Effects Mascara, $10, avon.com
Renowned makeup artist Tina Turnbow's go to mascara? L'Oreal Voluminous Volume Building Mascara, a super affordable and super accessible (you can find it at just about any drugstore or supermarket) lash enhancer. "It creates full, long lashes," she says. She especially loves the curved brush—it'll push your lashes upwards for a wide-eyed, gorgeous effect.
L'Oreal Voluminous Volume Building Mascara, $7.99, ulta.com
Denika Bedrossian, Miley Cyrus's makeup artist, loves MAC Extended Play Gigablack Lash mascara. "It not only separates and lengthens the lashes, but the small brush is fantastic for bottom lashes as well," she says. Plus, it's got another pretty awesome feature: serious staying power. This dark black formula will stay put for up to 16 smudge-free hours!
MAC Extended Play Gigablack Lash Mascara, $16, nordstrom.com
Celebrity makeup artist Scott Barnes loves Eyes to Kill Mascara thanks to its rich black color and phenomenal wand. The easy to apply formula lifts and separates for bold, dramatic, "I can't believe they're real!" lashes.
Giorgio Armani Eyes to Kill Mascara, $30, giorgioarmanibeauty-usa.com
For a light, natural, and smudge-proof lash look, try Blinc Mascara, suggests Carmindy, makeup artist and beauty expert from the hit show "What Not to Wear." The formula creates water-resistant tubes around your eyelashes—guaranteeing that your bright, wide eyes stay that way morning, noon and night. The best part? You don't have to rub and tug at your eyes with harsh makeup remover to wipe off this mascara, she says. Just a little warm water and cleanser will do the trick.
Blinc Mascara, $26, sephora.com
Makeup artist Pati Dubroff considers this Chanel mascara her go to. "It builds up a full lash, has a brush that is generous in size but not too hard to manage, and, best of all, it doesn't flake or smudge at all," she says. Plus, it's easy to remove! Talk about a win-win situation.
Le Volume de Chanel Mascara, $30, nordstrom.com
Todd Delano loves this oldie but goodie from CoverGirl. Thanks to the silicone brush, it offers great volume and separates each lash to avoid clumping, he says. With just a swipe or two, LashBlast lengthens, darkens, and plumps up your lashes—all for just $6 a tube.
CoverGirl LashBlast Volume Mascara, $6, drugstore.com
When she's looking to make lashes look long and lush, celebrity makeup artist Mai Quynh turns to Volume Effet Faux Cils mascara. "It's the perfect consistency," she says. "Not too watery and not clumpy." Not only that, but the slick gold packaging also makes for a glam addition to your makeup bag. Surprise (and awesome!) bonus: It smells like roses and Jolly Ranchers, says Quynh.
Yves Saint Laurent Volume Effet Faux Cils Mascara, $30, nordstrom.com
