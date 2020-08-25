Volumizing Mascaras For Bold Lashes Without Clumps or Smears

Smudged eye makeup is one of the most embarrassing beauty blunders to deal with, and whether you’re planning on watching a tear-jerker, attending a special event, or are planning to get photographed, you want to find a formula that adds volume and length to brighten up your peepers without smudging, clumps, or the dreaded spider effect.

Opting for a waterproof mascara is a good start, but that’s not the only thing to consider when looking for a solid formula. You also want to find one that won’t end up under your eyes after a just couple of hours, and that has a dry enough consistency to allow you to define, lengthen and sculpt my lashes without being so dry that you’re left with flaking.

In other words, waterproof mascaras tend to be more forgiving if you’re like me and love to apply layer upon layer to refine and customize your lash look (I call this the architecture lash method, by the way), but you also need to make sure they’re not overly drying or too liquidy if you want a boost of volume. Regardless of how many layers of product you like to apply, investing in a good volumizing mascara that stays put all day long without the fuss is an essential component in every makeup collection.

1. Essence What the Fake! Volumizing & Lengthening Fiber Mascara

For over-the-top volume and length without smearing or flaking, this fiber-infused mascara is one of the best formulas on the market (especially for such an affordable price point.) It’s enriched with nylon fibers which allows you to build the intensity without creating clumps, and you can even add an extra layer or two later in the day for a quick touch-up.

2. Wander Beauty Unlashed Volume & Curling Mascara

This lash-boosting mascara is not only great for conditioning your lashes while making them look longer and fuller, but it’s also suitable for sensitive eyes as well. The formula washes off easily with cleanser and water, but it also won’t run or flake throughout the day. Basically, this stuff only comes off when you want it to.

3. Tarte Maneater Magnetic Volumptuous Mascara

This super volumizing mascara is perfect for creating dramatic lashes without spidering or streaking in the process. The ultra-black pigment helps enhance and hold a curl, and it stays put all day without feeling heavy and uncomfortable on the eyes.