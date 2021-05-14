These Smudge-Proof Mascaras are Total Game-Changers for Hooded Eyes

Scroll To See More Images

I don’t know about you, but mascara is usually one of the last steps in my makeup routine. As the saying goes, you save the best for last, and, yes, this applies to mascara too. When it comes to finding the right mascara to finish off an eye look sometimes it can be difficult. As if trying to prevent clumping and transfer wasn’t difficult enough, finding the best mascara for hooded eyes is even more of a challenge.

If you don’t know what hooded eyes are, here’s a quick overview. Those with hooded eyes usually have a heavy brow bone with a deep-set crease. This is typically caused by an extra fold of skin that covers a majority of the eyelid, which makes it appear smaller. Since there’s less surface area so to speak, it can be a bit of a struggle to achieve a full makeup look without eyeshadow completely disappearing, eyeliner smudging, and mascara transferring to the brow bone.

For reference, celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence, Blake Lively and Emma Stone all have hooded eyelids — and yet they always manage to pull off stunning looks with eyes that pop, so we know that it’s possible for us too.

Sure, using a water-proof mascara can definitely help prevent the dreaded raccoon eye situation, but for those of us with hooded eyes, we need a transfer-proof formula that will not only stay put, but that’ll also boost volume and define each lash.

We’ve gathered ten of the best mascaras hooded eyes ranging from plant-based and vegan formulas to conditioning and hydrating options to add another dimension to your next eye look. Whether you’re looking for a drugstore find or a higher-end mascara, we’ve got you covered.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Maybelline New York Falsies Lash Lift Mascara

Formulated to lift and accentuate lashes, this affordable, flake-free mascara is perfect for hooded eyes. The double-curved lifting brush thickens and lifts lashes for a fuller, more wide-eyed look. The formula’s extra black pigment coats and intensifies lashes to provide a dramatic and voluminous effect for any makeup look.

L’Oreal Air Volume Mascara

Made with an air-whipped formula, this mascara creates a voluminous look with a weightless feel. It’s ideal for those with sensitive eyes because it’s allergy and ophthalmologist tested too. Designed to coat lashes from root to tip, this mascara accentuates lashes to create a fuller, more-open effect.

Physician’s Formula Rose All Day Mascara

Infused with Rose Water, Kakadu Plum and Goji Berry, this long-wearing mascara conditions and lifts lashes to create an effortless volumizing look. Plus, with a price tag of just $11.49, this product is a great find for those looking for a high-quality mascara without breaking the bank.

Charlotte Tilbury Fat Lash Mascara

Add some volume and definition to eyelashes with this buildable mascara. Designed with a five-groove brush wand, this mascara works to seamlessly create the appearance of long, voluptuous eyelashes without excess fallout.

Sigma Beauty Sinuosity Curling Mascara

For those of us with hooded eyes, it can be difficult to find a solid mascara that makes our eyelashes actually stand out with smudging. This water-resistant and flake-proof mascara works to coat eyelashes and creates an eye-opening curl.

W3ll People Expressionist Volumizing Mascara

Available in both brown and black, this ultra-volumizing mascara will make your pepper pop without transferring post-application. The brand’s plant-based formula contains a blend of organic botanicals to help nourish and condition to keep your lashes healthy.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Mini Lash Brag Mascara

This mascara’s creamy formula seamlessly applies to your lashes delivering a lengthening and curling effect. Infused with acacia Senegal gum to help build volume and oryza sativa bran wax to define and lengthen lashes, this mascara is top-of-the-line for prestige mascara.

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Waterproof Plumping Mascara

Enriched with hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, and keratin, this strengthening mascara hydrates dry lashes for a plump and full look. The non-smudge and flake-proof formula prevents fallout and transfer – a must for those with hooded eyes. Say goodbye to brittle and dull-looking lashes with this waterproof mascara.

KVD Go Big or Go Home Volumizing Mascara

Made with plant-based fats, this easy-to-apply mascara coats lashes with an extreme black pigment to create the appearance of long and voluminous lashes. Formulated with a blend of waxes from olives and sunflower oils, this product enhances volume with just a few swipes.

RMS Straight Up Volumizing Peptide Mascara