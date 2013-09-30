The Best Mascaras For Every Kind of Eyelash

If you had to cut down the amount of beauty products you use on a daily basis to below three, we’re betting one product of choice would be mascara. Great eyelashes can completely change your look, and we’re firm believers of never leaving the house without mascara. But, if you’re not using the correct mascara, you could be doing yourself a disservice.
Whether you’re aiming for volume, length, definition, or you’re trying to tackle the issue of your bottom lashes, we’ve pulled together which mascaras you should be using for every kind of end goal. Take a look at our suggestions above, then tell us which is your favorite mascara in the comments below!
Photo:
Uli Pfeiffer/Getty Images/Picture Press RM
Waterproof: On a rainy day or an emotional day (like your wedding or your best friend's wedding), waterproof mascara can make or break your entire look. This mascara from L'Oreal will give you mega volume that lasts all day, even through forgetting your umbrella or needing a tissue.
L'Oreal Voluminous Power Volume 24H Waterproof Mascara, $7.95, Drugstore.com
Definition: Defining your lashes can be tough in a world of clumps and flakes, but this mascara from bareMinerals will lift and separate your lashes for defintion that won't get destroyed by the usual mascara issues.
BareMinerals Flawless Definition Mascara, $18, Bareescentuals.com
Natural, But Better: From the makers of the Skin Perfection Gel that makes BB cream go cry in a corner, Per-fékt's Lash Perfection Gel gives your eyelashes just enough help to make them look gorgeous, yet natural.
Per-fékt Lash Perfection Gel, $28.50, Perfektbeauty.com
Bottom Lashes: When you're using a huge brush for volume on your top lashes, your bottom lashes can suffer. This tiny wand from Clinique allows your bottom lashes to get in on the mascara fun without dealing with clumps and over-application.
Clinique Bottom Lash Mascara, $10, Nordstrom.com
Clear: On the days you just need a little bit of an oomph but the rest of your makeup is staying minimal, clear mascara can give your lashes a boost without it looking like you're wearing anything. With this option from e.l.f., there's a second wand for your brows, so everything north of your nose will stay in place.
E.l.f. Wet Gloss Lash & Brow Clear Mascara, $1, Target.com
Lengthening: With a Fibertech formula that extends your lashes up to 60 percent instantly, even short lashes will experience some seriously lengthening with this mascara from Lancome.
Lancome L'Extreme Instant Extensions Lengthening Mascara, $27, Sephora.com
Volume: With its thick brush and plastic bristles that give any set of lashes the most volume they've ever seen, LashBlast from CoverGirl will undoubtedly be around for years to come.
CoverGirl LashBlast Volume Mascara, $7.79, Drugstore.com
Brown: For platinum blondes and pale-skinned girls, black mascara can tend to look too heavy, making it seem as though makeup has been piled on. Instead, opt for brown mascara, which can give your eyes definition without making them look overdone.
Benefit BADgal Brown Mascara, $19, Benefitcosmetics.com