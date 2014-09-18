The Best Mascaras For Every Kind of Lash You Could Want

Each woman has a favorite kind of eyelash based on which looks best on her, or which she wants to try for the night. Some women want to have curled eyelashes, while others try to achieve length, and others still just want a ton of volume. So instead of just giving you our favorite mascaras, we’ve narrowed things down a bit so you can find which mascara will work best for what you really want. From length to definition to waterproof formulas, here are the best options!

If you want length…

Tried, tested, and approved, this mascara delivers length we never expected to achieve without falsies. The thin flexible brush and smooth application gives naturally long lashes.

If you want volume…

A cult favorite, the Diorshow mascara’s plush XL brush and creamy texture allows for buildable application for more dramatic volume.

MORE: 5 Reasons Your Mascara is Clumping

If you want curl…

This curved brush turns up the lashes at the ends, widening the eyes and sculpting to last the rest of the day. It also boosts conditioning with ingredients like meadowfoam seed oil and shea butter.

If you want definition…

This line created by makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury is finally available in the U.S. It’s brush and formula separates and coats each lash evenly no matter how short or long, giving the best definition to every single eyelash.

If you want feathered…

MORE: 8 Steps to Sensational Lashes (Without the Falsies!)

This two-brush mascara makes sure every lash gets the proper coverage. The first brush allows all around lengthening and curve while the smaller second brush grabs every lash, tilted to easily reach inner and outer corners of the eyes giving you feathered beautiful eyelashes.

If you want waterproof…

This is another cult favorite, used by makeup artists for years. With a waterproof formula that doesn’t feel uncomfortably stiff or flaky, it leaves lashes feeling soft and nourished.