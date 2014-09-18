StyleCaster
The Best Mascaras For Every Kind of Lash You Could Want

Emily Rekstis
Each woman has a favorite kind of eyelash based on which looks best on her, or which she wants to try for the night. Some women want to have curled eyelashes, while others try to achieve length, and others still just want a ton of volume. So instead of just giving you our favorite mascaras, we’ve narrowed things down a bit so you can find which mascara will work best for what you really want. From length to definition to waterproof formulas, here are the best options!

If you want length…

arbonne mascara The Best Mascaras For Every Kind of Lash You Could Want

Arbonne It’s A Long Story Mascara $36, Arbonne.com

Tried, tested, and approved, this mascara delivers length we never expected to achieve without falsies. The thin flexible brush and smooth application gives naturally long lashes.

If you want volume…

Dior Mascara

Diorshow by Dior Mascara, $25, Dior.com

A cult favorite, the Diorshow mascara’s plush XL brush and creamy texture allows for buildable application for more dramatic volume.

If you want curl…

Urban Decay Super Curl Mascara

Urban Decay Supercurl Curling Mascara, $20, Sephora.com

This curved brush turns up the lashes at the ends, widening the eyes and sculpting to last the rest of the day. It also boosts conditioning with ingredients like meadowfoam seed oil and shea butter. 

If you want definition…

Charlotte Tilbury Full Fat Lashes

Charlotte Tilbury Full Fat Lashes, $29, CharlotteTilbury.com

This line created by makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury is finally available in the U.S. It’s brush and formula separates and coats each lash evenly no matter how short or long, giving the best definition to every single eyelash.

If you want feathered…

GUERLAIN Le 2 De Guerlain Mascara

Guerlain Le 2 De Guerlain Mascara, $37, Sephora.com

This two-brush mascara makes sure every lash gets the proper coverage. The first brush allows all around lengthening and curve while the smaller second brush grabs every lash, tilted to easily reach inner and outer corners of the eyes giving you feathered beautiful eyelashes.

If you want waterproof…

Chanel Mascara

Chanel Inimitable Mascara, $30, Chanel.com

This is another cult favorite, used by makeup artists for years. With a waterproof formula that doesn’t feel uncomfortably stiff or flaky, it leaves lashes feeling soft and nourished.

