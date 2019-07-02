StyleCaster
Share

20 Under-$20 Top-Rated Mascaras That Promise Not to Clump

What's hot
StyleCaster

20 Under-$20 Top-Rated Mascaras That Promise Not to Clump

by
20 Under-$20 Top-Rated Mascaras That Promise Not to Clump
Photo: Cierra Miller/STYLECASTER.

Scroll To See More Images

I know lash extensions and falsies are the go-to for, like, everyone (at least in my circle of friends). However, I still have faith that the best of the best of the best mascara in 2019 can still make any set of natural lashes look just as luscious and voluminous. And the best part is that most of the top-rated ones don’t require a designer budget because they’re sitting in the drugstore waiting to become everyone’s new cult fave.

A mascara worthy of repeat purchases needs to possess several standout qualities. First, it should have a wand applicator that’s able to evenly distribute product so it doesn’t create clumps before you even walk out the door. Second, the formula itself shouldn’t be so watery that it barely makes a difference or so thick that it feels impossible to swipe on. It should also include at least one ingredient that carries conditioning benefits, thus making removal more seamless while encouraging longer and stronger lashes over time. (I’m not asking for much, right?)

Finally, quality mascara certainly isn’t limited to a certain price bracket. As much as I love my Diorshow Mascara, I also stan for Maybelline’s classic Great Lash Mascara, because balance is everything. So without further ado, here are 20 of the most affordable and effective formulas with the beauty editor stamp of approval.

under 20 mascara ardell 20 Under $20 Top Rated Mascaras That Promise Not to Clump

Ardell.

Ardell Faux Mink Multi-Layering Mascara

A windshield wiper-inspired applicator for separating lashes.

$9.99 at Sally Beauty

under 20 mascara butter lonson 20 Under $20 Top Rated Mascaras That Promise Not to Clump

Butter London.

Butter London Power Up Mascara

Formulated with jojoba extract to soften and hydrate lashes.

$20 at Ulta

under 20 mascara catrice 20 Under $20 Top Rated Mascaras That Promise Not to Clump

Catrice Cosmetics.

Catrice Cosmetics Pret-A-Volume False Lashes

Ophthalmologically-tested to ensure safety for those with sensitive eyes.

$6.99 at Ulta

under 20 mascara colourpop 20 Under $20 Top Rated Mascaras That Promise Not to Clump

Colourpop.

Colourpop BFF Volumizing Mascara

Available in 7 different shades, including black, to suit a variety of vibes.

$6 at Colourpop

under 20 mascara covergirl 20 Under $20 Top Rated Mascaras That Promise Not to Clump

COVERGIRL.

COVERGIRL Lash Blast Active Mascara

A sweat-proof formula for the gym or beach.

$9.49 at Ulta

under 20 mascara elf 20 Under $20 Top Rated Mascaras That Promise Not to Clump

e.l.f. Cosmetics.

e.l.f. Smudge-Proof Mascara

A two-fer applicator so you can properly coat your top and lower lashes.

$6 at Ulta

under 20 mascara essence 20 Under $20 Top Rated Mascaras That Promise Not to Clump

essence cosmetics.

essence cosmetics You Better Work! Volume & Curl Mascara

A sweat-resistant formula with a curved applicator so you can reach each and every lash.

$4.99 at CVS

under 20 mascara flower beauty 20 Under $20 Top Rated Mascaras That Promise Not to Clump

Flower Beauty.

Flower Beauty Warrior Princess Mascara

The hourglass applicator ensures coverage from root to tip.

$10 at Flower Beauty

under 20 mascara kiko cosmetics 20 Under $20 Top Rated Mascaras That Promise Not to Clump

Kiko Cosmetics.

Kiko Cosmetics Green Me Volume Mascara

A clean beauty option formulated with 99% naturally-derived ingredients sourced from raw materials.

$16 at Kiko Cosmetics

under 20 mascara la girl 20 Under $20 Top Rated Mascaras That Promise Not to Clump

L.A. Girl Cosmetics.

L.A. Girl Volumatic Lash-Lifting Mascara

A next-level volumizer available in five different colors.

$6.99 at Ulta Beauty

under 20 mascara loreal 20 Under $20 Top Rated Mascaras That Promise Not to Clump

L’Oreal Paris.

L’Oreal Paris Waterproof Telescopic Mascara

The two-sided applicator comes with a flat side for enhancing the length and a comb side for separating lashes.

$10.99 at Ulta

under 20 mascara lottie london 20 Under $20 Top Rated Mascaras That Promise Not to Clump

Lottie London.

Lottie London #curlboss Curling & Lifting Mascara

The best option for flat lashes that need a quick boost.

$7.95 at Ulta

under 20 mascara maybelline 20 Under $20 Top Rated Mascaras That Promise Not to Clump

Maybelline.

Maybelline Snapscara Mascara

A colored, wax-free formula that still provides enough hold to lift and lengthen lashes.

$7.99 at Ulta

under 20 mascara milani 20 Under $20 Top Rated Mascaras That Promise Not to Clump

Milani Cosmetics.

Milani Most Wanted Lashes Mascara

When you want lashes that resemble falsies, grab this next-level tube.

$9.99 at Ulta

under 20 mascara nyx 20 Under $20 Top Rated Mascaras That Promise Not to Clump

NYX Cosmetics.

NYX On the Rise Volume Liftscara

A vegan, ultra-black mascara with a unique applicator that lifts and curls instantly.

$11 at Ulta

under 20 mascara revlon 20 Under $20 Top Rated Mascaras That Promise Not to Clump

Revlon.

Revlon So Fierce! Mascara

Believe it or not, there’s literally hundreds of tiny bristles in this applicator to better define lashes as you apply the formula.

$6.29 at Ulta

under 20 mascara sephora 20 Under $20 Top Rated Mascaras That Promise Not to Clump

Sephora.

SEPHORA COLLECTION LashCraft Defining Mascara

This defining mascara is the complete opposite of waterproof formulas, in that it doesn’t require a heavy-duty remover.

$12 at Sephora

under 20 mascara the makeup revolution 20 Under $20 Top Rated Mascaras That Promise Not to Clump

Makeup Revolution.

Makeup Revolution The Waterproof Revolution Mascara

The ultra-rich formula dries down evenly so you’re left with clump-free lashes.

$10 at Ulta

under 20 mascara vdl 20 Under $20 Top Rated Mascaras That Promise Not to Clump

VDL.

VDL Mascara Expert Eyebomb Boosting Fixer

This multi-use, jelly formula can be used as a primer for your favorite mascara or used alone to deliver shine and length.

$20 at Ulta

under 20 mascara wet n wild 20 Under $20 Top Rated Mascaras That Promise Not to Clump

Wet N Wild.

Wet N Wild Lash Renegade Waterproof Mascara

$5.99 at Ulta

The ball point of the applicator means you can finally reach those tiny hairs in the inner corners of each eye.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale. 

Tags:
share