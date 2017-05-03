The 5 Coolest, Under-$20 Makeup Brush Sets to Instagram Right Now

Quite literally, we’re obsessed with makeup brushes. There’s just something weirdly exhilarating about a new, perfectly clean set of brushes that brings us back to our elementary-school days, where brand-new notebooks were the only thing worth living for during back-to-school shopping. And though we may have gradated from our beloved Mead college-ruled ‘book, our love of perfectly untouched makeup brushes has only intensified, moving past the basic black-and-silver sets to the pastel, rainbow, and minimalist variety. You know, the kind that practically require an Instagram photo to make your many followers incredibly jealous.

But the sad reality of fancy makeup brushes is that all too often, they’re stupid expensive. So we set out on a mission to find the coolest, most Instagram-worthy makeup brushes that not only work incredibly well, but are also under $20, so you can fuel your brush obsession while staying on good terms with your bank account. Just remember that even though these rose-gold, marble, and unicorn-themed brushes are basically mini pieces of art, they’re still, you know, makeup brushes, so don’t be afraid to actually use them. Click through—as if you haven’t already—to see them all, here.