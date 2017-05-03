The 5 Coolest, Under-$20 Makeup Brush Sets to Instagram Right Now

StyleCaster
Quite literally, we’re obsessed with makeup brushes. There’s just something weirdly exhilarating about a new, perfectly clean set of brushes that brings us back to our elementary-school days, where brand-new notebooks were the only thing worth living for during back-to-school shopping. And though we may have gradated from our beloved Mead college-ruled ‘book, our love of perfectly untouched makeup brushes has only intensified, moving past the basic black-and-silver sets to the pastel, rainbow, and minimalist variety. You know, the kind that practically require an Instagram photo to make your many followers incredibly jealous.

But the sad reality of fancy makeup brushes is that all too often, they’re stupid expensive. So we set out on a mission to find the coolest, most Instagram-worthy makeup brushes that not only work incredibly well, but are also under $20, so you can fuel your brush obsession while staying on good terms with your bank account. Just remember that even though these rose-gold, marble, and unicorn-themed brushes are basically mini pieces of art, they’re still, you know, makeup brushes, so don’t be afraid to actually use them. Click through—as if you haven’t already—to see them all, here.

1 of 5
Stone Girl Ombre Unicorn Brush Set
Stone Girl Ombre Unicorn Brush Set

Stonegirl 7 Piece Ombre Unicorn Makeup Brush Set, $19; at Stonegirl

Photo: Stonegirl
BH Cosmetics Rose Quartz Brush Set
BH Cosmetics Rose Quartz Brush Set

BH Cosmetics Rose Quartz 9 Piece Makeup Brush Set, $16.99; at BH Cosmetics

Photo: BH Cosmetics
Forever 21 Metallic Brush Set
Forever 21 Metallic Brush Set

Forever 21 Metallic Cosmetic Brush Set, $8.90; Forever 21

Photo: Forever 21
Sonia Kashuk Brush Couture
Sonia Kashuk Brush Couture

Sonia Kashuk Brush Couture, $16.99; at Target

Photo: Sonia Kashuk
Urban Beauty United 5 Piece Brush Kit
Urban Beauty United 5 Piece Brush Kit

Urban Beauty United 5 Piece Brush Kit, $16.99; at Target

Photo: Urban Beauty
