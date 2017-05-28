StyleCaster
Share

7 Best Setting Sprays to Keep Your Makeup From Melting Off

What's hot
StyleCaster

7 Best Setting Sprays to Keep Your Makeup From Melting Off

by
7 Best Setting Sprays to Keep Your Makeup From Melting Off
8 Start slideshow
Photo: ImaxTree

Not to be a Negative Nancy, but are we the only ones low-key dreading summer? I mean, sure, an 85-degree, pool-side Saturday sounds idyllic, but what about the non-pool moments, when your face sweats so profusely during your morning commute that all of your meticulously applied makeup slides off your face and into your fine lines? Yeah, not looking forward to that. Which is why we’re putting all our summer hopes and dreams into setting sprays, your new, non-negotiable beauty product that keeps makeup from budging all day—regardless of how outrageously hot and sweaty you get.

MORE: You Need to See Ashley Benson’s Beauty Evolution Since 2005

Considering we have eight billion products to shield our hair from humidity, it only makes sense that we treat our faces with the same precaution, right? So instead of letting your makeup smudge and fade in the sweltering-summer heat, lock it in with a setting spray that’s not only super easy to use, but surprisingly effective, too. And because not all setting products are created equally, we rounded up the seven best formulas on the market right now, including a brand-spankin’-new release from Too Faced, and a drugstore-favorite from Maybelline. Trust: These sprays are so good, you might actually welcome summer with open arms. At least, for the few minutes that you’re outside while running to an air conditioned shelter. See the products below.

MORE: Surprise: Makeup Wipes Are Actually Really Bad For Your Skin

0 Thoughts?
1 of 8
Too Faced Hangover 3-in-1 Replenishing Primer and Setting Spray
Too Faced Hangover 3-in-1 Replenishing Primer and Setting Spray

Too Faced Hangover 3-in-1 Replenishing Primer and Setting Spray, $32; at Too Faced

 

Photo: Too Faced
Maybelline Master Fix Wear Boosting Setting Spray
Maybelline Master Fix Wear Boosting Setting Spray

Maybelline Master Fix Wear Boosting Setting Spray, $12.99; at Maybelline

Photo: Maybelline
NYX Matte Finish Setting Spray
NYX Matte Finish Setting Spray

NYX Matte Finish Setting Spray, $8; at NYX Cosmetics

Photo: NYX Cosmetics
Gerard Cosmetics Slay All Day Setting Spray in Green Tea
Gerard Cosmetics Slay All Day Setting Spray in Green Tea

Gerard Cosmetics Slay All Day Setting Spray in Green Tea, $22; at Gerard Cosmetics

 

Photo: Gerard Cosmetics
L'Oréal Paris Infallible Pro-Spray & Set Makeup Extender Setting Spray
L'Oréal Paris Infallible Pro-Spray & Set Makeup Extender Setting Spray

L'Oréal Paris Infallible Pro-Spray & Set Makeup Extender Setting Spray, $16.99; at L'Oréal Paris

 

Photo: L'Oréal Paris
E.l.f. Makeup Mist & Set
E.l.f. Makeup Mist & Set

E.l.f. Makeup Mist & Set, $3; at E.l.f. 

Photo: E.l.f.
Milani Make It Last Makeup Setting Spray
Milani Make It Last Makeup Setting Spray

Milani Make It Last Makeup Setting Spray, $9.99; at Target

 

Photo: Milani
Photo: ImaxTree

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The Broke Girl's Guide to Chic Workout Clothes

The Broke Girl's Guide to Chic Workout Clothes
  • Too Faced Hangover 3-in-1 Replenishing Primer and Setting Spray
  • Maybelline Master Fix Wear Boosting Setting Spray
  • NYX Matte Finish Setting Spray
  • Gerard Cosmetics Slay All Day Setting Spray in Green Tea
  • L'Oréal Paris Infallible Pro-Spray & Set Makeup Extender Setting Spray
  • E.l.f. Makeup Mist & Set
  • Milani Make It Last Makeup Setting Spray
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share