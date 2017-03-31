9 Insanely Good Face Washes That Also Remove Makeup

Raise your hand if you’ve ever woken up with dark smudges beneath your eyes, despite having washed your face the night before. Fun fact: That’s makeup, and it’s a clear sign that your skin isn’t actually clean, and the products you’re using to wash it are kinda doing a crap job. But it’s not totally your fault (well, it might be, but let’s pretend it’s not). Logically, you’d think that a face wash should, you know, wash your face, and makeup wipes (which, by the way, have been found to be horrendously bad for your skin) should wipe off all of your makeup, right?

Realistically, though, most cleansing formulas on the market don’t actually contain ingredients capable of breaking down makeup or dissolving oil, which means your skin is almost consistently covered in a layer of residue and grime (which is why you see eyeliner smudges and leftover foundation around your nose, even after washing your face). Sure, it doesn’t seem like a big deal, but leaving makeup and oil on your skin not only leads to irritation and breakouts, but can even cause premature wrinkles. Yup.

Which is why we’re here with a big ol’ list of one-step facial cleansers that actually remove your makeup, so you don’t have to. We’re talkin’ foaming formulas that completely clean and mattify oily skin, gel cleansers that dissolve grime without stripping acne-prone skin, and cleansing oils (which, if you’ve never used them, are water-soluble oils that break down the bonds in makeup, meaning they can wash away even waterproof mascara in seconds—seriously) that coddle even the driest, most-sensitive skin. Click through to see our favorites, and never wake up with raccoon eyes again.