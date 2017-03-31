StyleCaster
Share

9 Insanely Good Face Washes That Also Remove Makeup

What's hot
StyleCaster

9 Insanely Good Face Washes That Also Remove Makeup

by
9 Insanely Good Face Washes That Also Remove Makeup
9 Start slideshow
Photo: ImaxTree

Raise your hand if you’ve ever woken up with dark smudges beneath your eyes, despite having washed your face the night before. Fun fact: That’s makeup, and it’s a clear sign that your skin isn’t actually clean, and the products you’re using to wash it are kinda doing a crap job. But it’s not totally your fault (well, it might be, but let’s pretend it’s not). Logically, you’d think that a face wash should, you know, wash your face, and makeup wipes (which, by the way, have been found to be horrendously bad for your skin) should wipe off all of your makeup, right?

MORE: 7 of the Most Bizarre Beauty Trends of 2017

Realistically, though, most cleansing formulas on the market don’t actually contain ingredients capable of breaking down makeup or dissolving oil, which means your skin is almost consistently covered in a layer of residue and grime (which is why you see eyeliner smudges and leftover foundation around your nose, even after washing your face). Sure, it doesn’t seem like a big deal, but leaving makeup and oil on your skin not only leads to irritation and breakouts, but can even cause premature wrinkles. Yup.

Which is why we’re here with a big ol’ list of one-step facial cleansers that actually remove your makeup, so you don’t have to. We’re talkin’ foaming formulas that completely clean and mattify oily skin, gel cleansers that dissolve grime without stripping acne-prone skin, and cleansing oils (which, if you’ve never used them, are water-soluble oils that break down the bonds in makeup, meaning they can wash away even waterproof mascara in seconds—seriously) that coddle even the driest, most-sensitive skin. Click through to see our favorites, and never wake up with raccoon eyes again.

MORE: The 5 Biggest, Most-Asked Beauty Questions, Answered

0 Thoughts?
1 of 9
Cle Cosmetics Melting Cleanser
Cle Cosmetics Melting Cleanser

Cle Cosmetics Melting Cleanser, $28; at Ulta

Photo: Cle Cosmetics
DHC Deep Cleansing Oil
DHC Deep Cleansing Oil

DHC Deep Cleansing Oil, $22; at DHC

Photo: DHC
Benefit Foamingly Clean Facial Wash
Benefit Foamingly Clean Facial Wash

Benefit Foamingly Clean Facial Wash, $22; at Benefit

Photo: Benefit
Tatcha Cleansing Oil
Tatcha Cleansing Oil

Tatcha One Step Camellia Cleansing Oil, $48; at Tatcha

Photo: Tatcha
Lancôme Crème Mousse Confort
Lancôme Crème Mousse Confort

Lancôme Crème Mousse Confort Comforting Foaming Cleanser, $15; at Lancôme

Photo: Lancôme
Bare Minerals Cleansing Oil
Bare Minerals Cleansing Oil

Bare Minerals Oil Obsessed Total Cleansing Oil, $30; at Bare Minerals

Photo: Bare Minerals
Glossier Milky Jelly Cleanser
Glossier Milky Jelly Cleanser

Glossier Milky Jelly Cleanser, $18; at Glossier

Photo: Glossier
Honey Girl Organics Facial Cleanser & Makeup Remover
Honey Girl Organics Facial Cleanser & Makeup Remover

Honey Girl Organics Facial Cleanser & Makeup Remover, $20.99; at Honey Girl Organics

Photo: Honey Girl Organics
Paula's Choice Cleanser
Paula's Choice Cleanser

Paula's Choice Hydralight One Step Cleanser, $18; at Paula's Choice

Photo: Paula's Choice

Next slideshow starts in 10s

25 T-Shirt Dress Outfits That Are Everything for Spring

25 T-Shirt Dress Outfits That Are Everything for Spring
  • Cle Cosmetics Melting Cleanser
  • DHC Deep Cleansing Oil
  • Benefit Foamingly Clean Facial Wash
  • Tatcha Cleansing Oil
  • Lancôme Crème Mousse Confort
  • Bare Minerals Cleansing Oil
  • Glossier Milky Jelly Cleanser
  • Honey Girl Organics Facial Cleanser & Makeup Remover
  • Paula's Choice Cleanser
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share