13 Top-Rated Makeup Pencils Every Studious Beauty Junkie Needs

Asking someone to give you a list of best makeup pencils is like asking someone to find a needle in a haystack. However, as someone whose collection is almost completely comprised of them, I don’t see it as such a daunting task. As my habits have downsized and become more minimalist in nature, I depend on the finely-pointed stuff to put on a face and head out the door without having the sacrifice the time I’ve set aside for hitting the snooze button.

The best part of investing in makeup pencils is knowing that these days, the amount of multitasking options (thanks to brands like NudeStix and TreStique) is only growing by the month. And outside of that are the award-winning products that actually don’t disappoint whenever you get around to finally trying them. For me, that was definitely the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Pencil; nothing blends with my microbladed brows better. With that being said, here’s my rundown of the best-ever makeup pencils (and pencil-like products) worth trying, whether you want to mix them with the actual pencils in your backpack or simply level-up your skills.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz

Is there a more popular brow pencil? Available in 10 different shades, the brow tool is renowned for the precise point of its pencil and the conveniently attached spoolie brush.

$21 at Sephora

Awake Beauty Eye Opener

This newer favorite delivers a vitamin-infused, creamy nude pigment that instantly makes tired eyes look wide awake.

$16 at Ulta

The Crayon Case Line Me Liquid Eyeliner

The Sharpie-inspired point of this eyeliner glides on smoothly and dries down almost instantly.

$6 at The Crayon Case

Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner

These velvety, waterproof lip enhancers look even more amazing when paired with any of the brand’s celebrity-inspired lipsticks.

$22 at Sephora

Fenty Beauty Match Stix Matte Skinstick

Whether you want to cover teeny blemishes, contour, or quickly brighten your complexion, these lightweight matte crayons are the way to go.

$25 at Sephora

It Cosmetics Brow Power Micro

If you’re looking for a point that’s so fine, it can mimic actual hairs, look no further than this universally-flattering brow tool.

$24 at Ulta

Kat Von D Beauty Technicolor Crayon Set

These bold, multipurpose crayons can be used to create your most unique eye makeup looks or a standout pattern for festival season.

$34 at Sephora

MAC Lip Pencil

What better product to match with the hundred upon hundred of the brand’s top-selling lipsticks than a pencil to only enhance your pout?

$18 at Ulta

Nars Velvet Matte Lip Pencil

Whether you use any of the 16 shades as a tinted base or wear alone, this pencil is able to draw all-over color or fine-tune the lip line.

$27 at Ulta

Nudestix Cream Lip + Cheek Pencil

This skincare-like, multipurpose pencil nourishes the skin as you apply a quick and easy nude makeup look.

$26 at Sephora

SEPHORA COLLECTION Colorful Shadow & Liner

Use any of these water- and heat-resistant pencils to line your eyes or blend out as a shadow.

$14 at Sephora

Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Liner

The brand’s top-selling liner is this waterproof liquid formula with a sharp point for precise application.

$22 at Ulta

TreStique Mix of 5 Set

You can’t use just one of the products from this travel-friendly brand, so I suggest going all in with a bundle that you can build yourself.

$25 at TreStique

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.