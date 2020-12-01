The Best Makeup Palettes To Give And Get This Season

Scroll To See More Images

We can never have too much makeup and there’s no such thing as makeup hoarding (right?). Because the best makeup palettes of 2020 are all of the makeup palettes. Don’t tell us any differently. They save space (no more carrying around 1,000 different containers), cut down on get-ready time and inspire us to use more of the shades we would normally. Because they’re right there.

Makeup palettes make great gifts, too. While giving a single eyeshadow to your mom doesn’t seem super exciting, a new eyeshadow palette is! And if she’s obsessed with getting her brows just right, an eyebrow palette will give her all the colors and tools she needs. And we can’t forget about highlighting, contouring and blush palettes that give you multiple hues and finishes you can play around with depending on the day.

Because we love makeup palettes so much, we’re rounded up some of our favorites to give and to treat yourself.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Contour Kit

This OG staple has three powder highlight and three powder contour shades. The colors are also removable and refillable.

Alleyoop Stack the Odds

It might not look like your typical makeup palette but this blush, contour/bronzer, highlight and mini mirror actually twist to be an even smaller stack. The blendable cream formula comes in Sassy Pants (Light to Medium), Sunkissed (Light to Medium) and Cocktail Hour (Tan to Deep).

Benefit Cosmetics Brow Zings Pro Palette

Choose from Light-Medium and Medium-Deep and get four long-wearing powders, as well as three waxes (two high-pigmented and one clear) and two double-sided brushes. It’s truly an all-on-one.

Physicians Formula Murumuru Butter Glow Face Palette

Once you feel (and smell!) these silky-soft face powders, you won’t know why you waited so long to try them.

Benefit Cosmetics Cheek Stars Reunion Tour Palette

Benefit took its most popular blushes, bronzers and highlighters, added a brush and put them all in one big palette that has a value of $150.

E.L.F. Glow Gleam Beam Highlighter Palette

For less than $2 each, this ultra-pigmented highlighting palette feels—and looks—way more expensive.

Fenty Beauty Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette

These pocket-size, six-shade palettes literally snap into each other so you can create a double-sided one to go. There are 10 to choose from but we love this unique Pastel Frost colorway.

Hourglass Ambient Lighting Palette

If you prefer more of a soft-focus highlight, this finishing palette is right up your alley.

Huda Beauty 3D Cream and Powder Highlighter Palette

When you pack on two textures (cream and powder), your highlight will stay that much longer. Choose from Bronze Sands Edition, Pink Sand Edition and Gold Sand Edition.

Juvia’s Place The Saharan Vol. II Blush Palette

Get six blush shades in ultra-flattering shades on all skin tones.

M.A.C. Hyper Real Glow Palette – Get Lit

There’s nothing more blinding than these three highlighter hues.

Makeup by Mario Master Mattes Pro Lip Palette

Whether you’re an MUA or just want to be the next beauty YouTuber, you’ll love this palette with 16 lip shades in a range of primary colors, nudes, berries and neutrals for endless possibilities.

Marc Jacobs Beauty Eye-Conic Multi-Finish Eyeshadow Palette

Nothing screams holiday like the Eye-Conic eyeshadow palettes with their festive packaging and seven shades with four finishes.

Mented Nude Eyeshadows

Nude is not one-shade-fits-all. This nine-shade palette is flattering on all skin tones.

Morphe 35O Nature Glow Eyeshadow Palette

Basically, every neutral shade you could ever need is in this 35-shade eyeshadow palette.

Tarte Everyday Neutrals Eye & Cheek Palette

You can pretty much do your entire face with this one palette. It includes four eyeshadows, blush and highlighter. Just don’t forget to pack a brush.