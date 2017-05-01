31 Gorgeous Makeup Ideas For Every Day This May

If you ask us (and you kind of are), May is the perfect time to experiment with makeup. It’s not yet the dead of summer, so everything you layer on won’t melt off your face within ten minutes flat, but it’s also not the dead of winter, a time when you’re mostly concerned with figuring out if your cat-eye is bold enough to distract from the fact that your face is flaking off from the cold.

Instead, the weather is perfectly pleasant—and you’re just as likely to rock a no-makeup makeup look as you are a bold red lip or a sunset smokey eye. To get you inspired for the month ahead, we culled 31 gorgeous makeup looks to copy every single day this May, no matter your mood.