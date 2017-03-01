31 Super-Pretty Makeup Looks To Copy This March

Now that the latest round of Fashion Month is almost over, we can finally enjoy what we’ve been looking forward to this whole time: fresh makeup inspiration. In fact, we can rejoice in the fact that no-makeup makeup is finally on the decline, making both backstage and the runway that much more interesting: We saw a bold burgundy eye at La Perla, punchy orange eye shadow at Oscar de la Renta, lavender popsocle lips at Custo Barcelona, and a dramatic, kohl-rimmed smokey eye at Altuzarra—among dozens of awesomely wearable and, at times, exaggerated looks we’re dying to try out.
To celebrate the departure of minimalism, we culled the best makeup looks to try now—many of them from the most recent crop of runway shows—including a majorly interesting way to wear blush that’ll make you look 5 years younger.
Glossy Lids
A Blush Moment
Lavender Lids
Bold Brows
Major Liner
Canary Eyeshadow
Gothic Lips
Rosy Lips
Cobalt Shadow
More Is More
Geometric White Eyeshadow
Golden Lids
Bubblegum Lips
Bronzed Skin
Double-Wing Liner
Glossy Pink Eyes
Subtle Cat-Eye
Brick Red Lips
Peachy Lids
Lilac Lips
Space Age Shadow
Pink Brows
Sunset Smokey Eye
Glossy Red Lips
Geometric Eyes
Twiggy Lower-Lashes
Inner Corner Highlight
Subtle Shadow
Burnt Sienna Lids
Fresh-Faced
Burgundy Cat-Eye
