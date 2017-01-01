StyleCaster
31 Gorgeous Makeup Looks to Copy In January

31 Gorgeous Makeup Looks to Copy In January

Lauren Caruso
by
Easy Makeup Looks to Copy
Photo: Imaxtree

You’re probably hungover—and we don’t just mean from last night. After two straight months of souped-up smokey eyes, holiday party-ready red lips, and loads of glitter in places it would never be any other time of the year, let’s take a minute to chill with our beauty game. I’m just saying, after spending hours perfecting your favorite makeup look for the dozen or so parties you had last month, it’s not a bad idea to step away from your 64-piece eyeshadow collection for a few weeks. They all worked very hard in December, and now it’s time for your brush collection to rest.

Still, while we may have OD’d on the mascara for an entire month straight, that doesn’t mean you have to do a complete makeup detox. We found 30-plus so-pretty looks—including a natural-looking winter flush, a low-maintenance golden eyeshadow, and a pink lipstick that’s flattering on everyone—that are as simple as they are gorgeous. All the best makeup looks to copy in January, ahead.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 32
The best makeup looks for January 2017 | @stylecaster

Photo: Imaxtree

  • Natural Smokey Eye
  • Brushed-Up Brows and Pink Lips
  • Glossy Lids
  • Nude Nails
  • High-Impact White Eyeshadow
  • Deep Plum Lips and Bare Eyes
  • Bushy Brows
  • Pinkish-Copper Eyes
  • Beginner's Smokey Eye
  • Red Lips and Subtle Pink Shadow
  • Clump Mascara
  • Easy Metallic Eyes
  • Red Lips and White Eyeliner
  • Daytime Smokey Eye
  • Kohl-Rimmed Eyes
  • Glossy Lids and Cheeks
  • Orange Shadow
  • Metallic Eyes
  • Matchy-Matchy Makeup
  • Single-Color Silver Eyes
  • Greige Nails
  • Smoked-Out Green Eyes
  • Copper Lids
  • Pastel Green Eyes
  • Brownish-Pink Lips
  • Major Highlight
  • Classic Smokey Eyes
  • Slate Shadow
  • Bleached Brows and Wine-Stained Lips
  • Green-Lined Eyes
  • Cobalt Cateye—and Nothing Else
  • Pin It!
share